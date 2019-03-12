Getty Image

Zhaire Smith’s rookie season has been shocking, even by the lofty standard set by first round picks of the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith, who the team acquired in a draft day trade with the Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, suffered a fracture in his left foot which required surgery and delayed his ability to suit up.

That would be bad enough, but Smith struggled following surgery due to an allergic reaction. According to Smith, the reaction caused him to lose a ton of weight — he checked in around 199 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, and at his low point following the allergic reaction, Smith fell down to 164 pounds.

The good news is that Smith is doing better, as he’s sitting around 206 pounds and got the chance to get some run with the Sixers’ G League squad. With some of the rust off, Philly has decided to call Smith up and join the Sixers for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.