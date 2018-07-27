Netflix

What’s Now

Iliza Shlesinger’s Elder Millennial is here

Back in 2013, Iliza Shlesinger joined Bill Burr and a few other comics by debuting a new comedy special exclusively on Netflix. Since War Paint, she has released two more specials with the streaming giant. That number jumps yet again with Elder Millennial, in which she dives into undeniable truths about life at age 35, the insanity of the road she has traveled, and what more lies ahead now that she’s married. It’s a fun hour featuring the many voices, characters, and contortions Shlesinger is well-known for employing on stage, and definitely worth your time.