Comedy Now: Iliza Shlesinger Explains The Lives Of People Under 40 With 'Elder Millennial' On Netflix

07.27.18

Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

Iliza Shlesinger’s Elder Millennial is here

Back in 2013, Iliza Shlesinger joined Bill Burr and a few other comics by debuting a new comedy special exclusively on Netflix. Since War Paint, she has released two more specials with the streaming giant. That number jumps yet again with Elder Millennial, in which she dives into undeniable truths about life at age 35, the insanity of the road she has traveled, and what more lies ahead now that she’s married. It’s a fun hour featuring the many voices, characters, and contortions Shlesinger is well-known for employing on stage, and definitely worth your time.

