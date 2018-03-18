An Injury Has Sidelined Flight Of The Conchords For Several Weeks, Console Your Local Mel

03.18.18 45 mins ago

HBO

The IRL version of Flight of the Conchords has had infinitely more luck than their radio + TV incarnation, but some unexpected injury news will worry Mels the world over.

The UK and Ireland leg of the reunion tour from “New Zealand’s fourth most popular folk comedy duo” has been derailed due to Bret McKenzie suffering a hand injury due to an accident on some stairs. He showed off the battle damage on Facebook along with an explanation for the band needing to delay their upcoming dates.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs,” shared the Oscar winner. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.”

Traditionally guitarists like to have functioning hands, so the reason for the postponement is completely understandable. It’s not clear yet if the temporarily scrapped dates will sink HBO’s planned special featuring Flight of the Conchords performing on their UK + Ireland tour. Here’s to a swift recovery for Bret.

