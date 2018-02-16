Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Announce They’ve ‘Lovingly’ Split After Two Years Of Marriage

02.15.18 2 Comments

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating after two years of marriage. News of the split was shared courtesy of a joint announcement provided to the Associated Press.

Aniston and Theroux shared the statement on Thursday which acknowledged that the pair’s decision was “mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane released the official acknowledgment of the couple’s breakup after seven years as a couple with Aniston and Theroux acknowledging that going public on the subject is the best way to stomp out speculation.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” reads the statement. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Considering Aniston’s status as a designated tabloid fixture with endless gossip surrounding her personal life for the past few decades, this line of thinking certainly makes sense.

