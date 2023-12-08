We all know that Keanu Reeves isn’t really John Wick, but he might as well be. He knows the stunts, he drives the cars, he even watches Formula 1, which is infamously dangerous and hard to understand (mysterious!). He’s the real deal, so it’s honestly absurd that someone could watch John Wick and think “hey, that’s the guy I want to rob.” But it happened and now we all have to face the reality that someone out there will have to pay for these crimes.

While Reeves is out on tour with Dogstar, his ’90s alt-rock revival band, his Los Angeles home was robbed after a group of burglars in ski masks broke in. According to TMZ, at 7 pm on Wednesday, police arrived at Reeves’ house after an anonymous tip, though they were unable to find anyone. Then, they returned at 1 am:

We’re told the actor’s L.A. home was burglarized Wednesday evening … with LAPD responding to an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at his property at around 7 PM. Cops arrived on the scene, and conducted a search, but found no one. But, we’re told police were back there again around 1 AM when an alarm sounded on the property … and this time officers say multiple men in ski masks were spotted on security cams smashing a window and entering the house.

TMZ also reports that “the culprits took one firearm from the home before making a run for it,” though it’s unclear if anything else was taken. Unfortunately, this seems to be a common occurrence for Reeves, who has had intruders in the past.

Obviously, Reeves won’t resort to violence to solve this (those days are over, allegedly) but it’s astonishing that the burglars were able to get away with it in the first place. Do you really want to piss off a guy who can do this? Or this? His stamina should scare any normal person.

(Via TMZ)