When Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6, Episode 12 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)

What was once five couples gearing up for marriage in Love Is Blind season six has now widdled down to just three. It began with Brittany and Kenneth’s relationship coming to an end after things went left between them once they returned from vacation. Next to split was Jeramey and Laura after the former stayed out all night speaking with Sarah Ann, whom he had a strong connection with in the pods. Laura didn’t take too kindly to that, Jeramey seemingly wasn’t as apologetic as he should’ve been for his actions, and just like that, their relationship was over. Though, Jeramey did ride off on jetskis with Sarah Ann into the sunset, so there’s that as well.

That leaves Clay & AD, Chelsea & Jimmy, and Amy & Johnny as the remaining couples who will potentially tie the knot in the Love Is Blind season six finale. Here’s more information on when that episode will be available to you: