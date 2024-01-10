In less than a week, the first season of Love Island: All Stars will premiere for fans of the Love Island series to dive headfirst into. The All Stars season brings back some well-known names that appeared in various Love Island UK series and during an interview with The Mirror , Love Island’s Executive Producer Mike Spencer also revealed the changes to expect in the new season. The changes include the removal of Casa Amor this season and the reduction of the season from eight weeks to just five. Love Island: All Stars will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX, but where else can you watch the episodes?

Will Love Island: All Stars Be On Hulu?

Previous seasons of Love Island UK began to upload episodes to Hulu daily just two weeks after that season’s first episode. The same could happen with Love Island: All Stars, but that has yet to have been revealed by ITV or Hulu. In a press release officially announcing the Love Island: All Stars season, ITV wrote, ” Love Island: All Stars will launch across ITV1, ITV2, STV, and ITVX,” adding, “Love Island: All Stars will continue to resume on ITV2 and ITVX for the remainder of the series.”

With that being said, we’ll have to wait a bit to learn of any plans for Love Island: All Stars to land on Hulu or any other streaming platform.

‘Love Island: All Stars’ premieres on Monday, January 15 at 9 pm GMT/4 pm EST/1 pm PST via simulcast on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.