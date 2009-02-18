A BEAR OF A LINK COLLECTION

Run, lady! It’s Nic Cage in disguise! [Marriedtothesea via WL]
A letter from the producers to the cast of Rock of Love. “You are all really acting like stupid sluts! Keep up the good work!” [HolyTaco]
The 18 Best Rockumentaries of All Time. But why 18? Same question I asked the judge. [ScreenJunkies]
Deleted scene from the Boondock Saints blu-ray. Because, clearly, only the best scenes can make it into Boondock Saints. Mmm, smells like Troy Duffy’s farts. [UGO]
Corey Haim is pitching a new show or something. It’s about how Corey Haim is a f-ckup, so it should pretty much write itself. [YouTube]
From the guy who did Nachos the Cross-Eyed Cat comes… Covenant of the Sword. This guy makes me want to sweep my titties on the floor. [SickAnimation]
Ode to a bear that hated Nazis. [Atom]
Uncle Sam is like The Wrestler. And New Jersey is like Mickey Rourke’s horribly disfigured face. [FunnyorDie]
Da MTV guy punks da Oscars. [MTV]
That prom bear thing is from marriedtothesea, btw.
51 Minds Entertainment is made up of 300 people.
A letter from the producers to the cast of Rock of Love. “You are all really acting like stupid sluts!”
I’ll just assume the next line is “Keep up the good work!”
Take down the boondock saints link…it is NOT a deleted scene, it’s in the opening of the movie
Ain’t my post, talk to the source, homes.
Hey baby. You want to see me put out a forest fire or do you wanna really get into some freaky shit.