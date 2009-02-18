A BEAR OF A LINK COLLECTION

Run, lady! It’s Nic Cage in disguise! [Marriedtothesea via WL]

A letter from the producers to the cast of Rock of Love. “You are all really acting like stupid sluts! Keep up the good work!” [HolyTaco]

The 18 Best Rockumentaries of All Time. But why 18? Same question I asked the judge. [ScreenJunkies]

Deleted scene from the Boondock Saints blu-ray. Because, clearly, only the best scenes can make it into Boondock Saints. Mmm, smells like Troy Duffy’s farts. [UGO]

Corey Haim is pitching a new show or something. It’s about how Corey Haim is a f-ckup, so it should pretty much write itself. [YouTube]

From the guy who did Nachos the Cross-Eyed Cat comes… Covenant of the Sword. This guy makes me want to sweep my titties on the floor. [SickAnimation]

Ode to a bear that hated Nazis. [Atom]

Uncle Sam is like The Wrestler. And New Jersey is like Mickey Rourke’s horribly disfigured face. [FunnyorDie]

Da MTV guy punks da Oscars. [MTV]