AN EXCUSE TO POST ANNE HATHAWAY PICS!

#Anne Hathaway
12.07.07 10 years ago 39 Comments

Anne Hathaway stories are my favorite, because they give me an excuse to post pictures of Anne Hathaway.  She’s set to star in Bride Wars, opposite Kate Hudson, who tried to kill Owen Wilson by being a prude or something.

Hathaway and Hudson will play best friends who are pitted against each other when their wedding dates clash. They compete for venues, services and guests, once it’s clear that neither will step aside. [Variety]

Chicks don’t know how to fight.  Everyone knows that when you disagree with someone, you strip to your skivvies and wrestle.  But oil up first, because it looks manlier, and that’s important.  Either way, this movie sounds dumb, but I don’t care because Anne Hathaway’s boobs made me forget what I was going to type next.

If you took a picture of me looking at a picture of Anne Hathaway, and zoomed in close enough to see inside my heart, you’d see Knüt and a bunch of other baby polar bears baking brownies and batting a beach ball back and forth with their noses.  Also, it would distract you from my giant boner.

