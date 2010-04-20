Benicio Del Toro to star in ‘An Ex to Grind’

WE’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER COFFEE CAN FILLED WITH QUEEFS!
20th Century Fox has acquired screen rights to the Jane Heller novel An Ex To Grind, a package [with a title that adheres strictly to my second rule of writing a romantic comedy] that comes with Cameron Diaz and Benicio Del Toro attached to play a warring couple. The idea is for Del Toro to play a star athlete who for years supports the dreams of his waitress wife. Cut to several years later. His career is cut short by injury, he has has morphed into a beer-swilling couch potato while she has become a big success in business. She plans to divorce him and is horrified to discover she will have to pay alimony to maintain the slovenly lifestyle that led her to dump him. She conspires to find him a new wife to get herself off the hook but when her replacement restores the man she fell for, the ex wants him back. [Deadline]
Said Del Toro of his new squeeze, “She flip you,” then made a sort of flipping gesture with his hand.
*record scratch, football to the groin, an eagle steals my Blackberry*
*looks at Del Toro*
Lemme guess… hockey?
I hope the new girl is also a waitress, it would fit that Del Toro would fall for any girl willing to bring him a sandwich.
All women are waitresses.
Damn eagles, at least if it’s a pelican you can run away.
All women are waitresses.
Except for those that are nurses. HOT nurses in sluttly little outfits. . . And sexy librarians . . . and . . .
What were we talking about again?
What a bitch.
True Story Time Kiddies!
Some tart B-list actress walked up to Benicio in a bar a few years ago and was gushing about how great he was. He pulls out his room key says, “Room 243.” and returns to his conversation with another man. The tart indignantly stomps off.
This makes Ben awesome for the two possible outcomes that would come from his play; 1. Annoying tart leaves him alone to return to his drink and connversation 2. The tart would take the key and leave, and when he was done with his drink and conversation, said tart would be waiting in his room to get proper fucked.
Well played sir, well played.
I would so buy a ticket to this if he eviscerates her after getting bitten by the eagle and cursed. I mean with something other than having to star opposite that bitch.
They could have acquired the rights to this story from Human League two freakin’ decades ago.
Or an Indian Casino two weeks ago… that much is true… but even then I knew I’d find a much better place… doodly oodly doo…
Is the Del Toro/Angelina Jolie clone advert for ice cream lollies being shown in the US? Del Toro looks wonderfully half-assed about the whole thing.
[www.youtube.com]
Bryan Singer directed apparently?
[www.youtube.com]
Dammit, and here I was getting all psyched for a Richard Crafts biopic.
So we get this but not The Hobbit?
All through middle and high school I starred in “An Axe Wound to Grind”. A heartwarming tale about dry humping.
But when does An Ex to Olie come out?
Skate or DIE!
Cameron Diaz: Doctor, I have this lump and I’m worried about it.
Doctor: I have good news and bad news. The good news is it’s not cancer. The bad news is that it’s a husband. And it’s terminal.
Oh, is that the one about the hooker with the dysentery?
So, I’m taking it she never learns that she was the problem all along, right?
@crappy or a 3rd outcome, she takes the key and ransacks the room leaving him nothing. Wich isn´t that cool.
…a package that comes with Cameron Diaz and Benicio Del Toro…
Tee hee
Man and woman fall in love and get married. He then turns into a couch potato, she turns into a kitchen fixture.
Anybody else think this smacks exacltly of Act I Scene 7 of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change? Y’know where . . . uhhh . . .
GRRRRRR . . . I GAVE YOU AMANDA SEYFRIED AND HEATHER GRAHAM TITTIES DAMMIT!!!!
So, she was working as a waitress, got successful and left her husband? This is a remake of a Human League song???
Just like a woman. Always comes late, never brings sammiches, laughs at my unfortunately sma . . . y’know what? I’m gonna stop right there.
BTK, see Shop @ 2:44.
The Lebanon?
She always comes late? Dude, she never comes at all. It’s all a show to get you to stop already.
Alright then, as long as we’re agreed on that we can just stick with blowjobs from here on out. Yes?
I’m married so I don’t have anything to do with blowjobs anymore.
The only wieners that go in this mouth are from Oscar Meyer.
About time Autofellatio Walrus got a lead!
(also I’m tired of drawing storyboards of him in different settings, like a night club and Disneyland)
This title makes no sense to black people.