Benicio Del Toro to star in ‘An Ex to Grind’

20th Century Fox has acquired screen rights to the Jane Heller novel An Ex To Grind, a package [with a title that adheres strictly to my second rule of writing a romantic comedy] that comes with Cameron Diaz and Benicio Del Toro attached to play a warring couple. The idea is for Del Toro to play a star athlete who for years supports the dreams of his waitress wife. Cut to several years later. His career is cut short by injury, he has has morphed into a beer-swilling couch potato while she has become a big success in business. She plans to divorce him and is horrified to discover she will have to pay alimony to maintain the slovenly lifestyle that led her to dump him. She conspires to find him a new wife to get herself off the hook but when her replacement restores the man she fell for, the ex wants him back. [Deadline]

Said Del Toro of his new squeeze, “She flip you,” then made a sort of flipping gesture with his hand.

*record scratch, football to the groin, an eagle steals my Blackberry*