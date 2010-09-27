Box Office: Wall Street 2 something something bull pun

Not surprisingly, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (finance verb)ed it’s way to the top this week, earning an estimated $19 mil from 3500 theaters for the top spot. It was good not great. By comparison, The Town earned $23.8 mil from 2800 theater last weekend (how you like them apples, gritty pafahmence, etc.).

Legend of the Guardians took the number two spot (heh heh…) with $16.3 million, which is disappointing given that kids are stupid and will watch whatever crap is playing in front of the seat you chain them to. If the exact same film had been a Dreamworks picture called “Owl Fight Club”, I guarantee it would’ve made $50 million. For better or worse, no one knows what the f*ck a guardian of ga’hoole is, and it sounds like some kind of gay fetish.

Elsewhere, The Town held well in its second weekend (though as Box Office Mojo points out, not as well as The Departed), as did Easy A, falling off 32 and 39 percent from their opening weekend, respectively. The big flops of the weekend were You Again, which looked like one of Jamie Lee Curtis’ massive, steaming, Activia dumps, your mom’s titteez, and The Virginity Hit, the Will Ferrell and Adam McKay-produced indie sex comedy… thing.

The other new nationwide release, The Virginity Hit, bagged an estimated $300,000 at 700 locations, which was one of the worst openings of all time, ranking as the fourth lowest-grossing for a nationwide release on record. [BOMojo]

Huh. I guess the “nationwide” part is key to that stat, because that opening is still 15,000 times the entire run of Katherine Heigl’s Zyzzyx Road.

Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week # 1 N Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps Fox $19,000,000 – 3,565 – $5,330 $19,000,000 – 1 2 N Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole WB $16,335,000 – 3,575 – $4,569 $16,335,000 – 1 3 1 The Town WB $16,030,000 -32.7% 2,885 +24 $5,556 $49,117,000 $37 2 4 2 Easy A SGem $10,700,000 -39.7% 2,856 – $3,746 $32,814,000 $8 2 5 N You Again BV $8,300,000 – 2,548 – $3,257 $8,300,000 – 1 6 3 Devil Uni. $6,479,000 -47.3% 2,811 +2 $2,305 $21,733,000 – 2 7 4 Resident Evil: Afterlife SGem $4,900,000 -51.0% 2,642 -567 $1,855 $52,019,000 $60 3 8 5 Alpha and Omega LGF $4,700,000 -48.4% 2,625 – $1,790 $15,130,000 – 2 9 6 Takers SGem $1,650,000 -45.5% 1,413 -726 $1,168 $54,913,000 $32 5 10 9 Inception WB $1,245,000 -36.7% 907 -398 $1,373 $287,051,000 $160 11

