Box Office: Wall Street 2 something something bull pun

Not surprisingly, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (finance verb)ed it’s way to the top this week, earning an estimated $19 mil from 3500 theaters for the top spot. It was good not great. By comparison, The Town earned $23.8 mil from 2800 theater last weekend (how you like them apples, gritty pafahmence, etc.).
Legend of the Guardians took the number two spot (heh heh…) with $16.3 million, which is disappointing given that kids are stupid and will watch whatever crap is playing in front of the seat you chain them to. If the exact same film had been a Dreamworks picture called “Owl Fight Club”, I guarantee it would’ve made $50 million. For better or worse, no one knows what the f*ck a guardian of ga’hoole is, and it sounds like some kind of gay fetish.
Elsewhere, The Town held well in its second weekend (though as Box Office Mojo points out, not as well as The Departed), as did Easy A, falling off 32 and 39 percent from their opening weekend, respectively. The big flops of the weekend were You Again, which looked like one of Jamie Lee Curtis’ massive, steaming, Activia dumps, your mom’s titteez, and The Virginity Hit, the Will Ferrell and Adam McKay-produced indie sex comedy… thing.
The other new nationwide release, The Virginity Hit, bagged an estimated $300,000 at 700 locations, which was one of the worst openings of all time, ranking as the fourth lowest-grossing for a nationwide release on record. [BOMojo]
Huh. I guess the “nationwide” part is key to that stat, because that opening is still 15,000 times the entire run of Katherine Heigl’s Zyzzyx Road.
|This week
|Last Week
|Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
|Fox
|$19,000,000
|–
|3,565
|–
|$5,330
|$19,000,000
|–
|1
|2
|N
|Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
|WB
|$16,335,000
|–
|3,575
|–
|$4,569
|$16,335,000
|–
|1
|3
|1
|The Town
|WB
|$16,030,000
|-32.7%
|2,885
|+24
|$5,556
|$49,117,000
|$37
|2
|4
|2
|Easy A
|SGem
|$10,700,000
|-39.7%
|2,856
|–
|$3,746
|$32,814,000
|$8
|2
|5
|N
|You Again
|BV
|$8,300,000
|–
|2,548
|–
|$3,257
|$8,300,000
|–
|1
|6
|3
|Devil
|Uni.
|$6,479,000
|-47.3%
|2,811
|+2
|$2,305
|$21,733,000
|–
|2
|7
|4
|Resident Evil: Afterlife
|SGem
|$4,900,000
|-51.0%
|2,642
|-567
|$1,855
|$52,019,000
|$60
|3
|8
|5
|Alpha and Omega
|LGF
|$4,700,000
|-48.4%
|2,625
|–
|$1,790
|$15,130,000
|–
|2
|9
|6
|Takers
|SGem
|$1,650,000
|-45.5%
|1,413
|-726
|$1,168
|$54,913,000
|$32
|5
|10
|9
|Inception
|WB
|$1,245,000
|-36.7%
|907
|-398
|$1,373
|$287,051,000
|$160
|11
Chart via BoxOfficeMojo.
So “Almost Cancer Kazoo” took it to the hoole?
Finally saw The Town this weekend- pretty solid but as a resident of Charlestown I assure you the only crime I worry about is the butt-rape committed by my landlord at $1500 for 600 sq ft every month.
Also my dry cleaner makes an appearance in what is now my favorite 2 seconds of any movie ever.
Douglas boorish flaunts a Nazi salute in France.
The Town had some of the best elements of Heat (an all-time Buttkus favorite) with summa best Bahstin shit in too, kidguy. I completely agree with what (I think it was) Vince wrote about it building up to an emotional punch that never hits as hard as it should, and the romance didn’t feel the most tangible but MAN…everything said about the chase/shootout/heist scenes is true. More directors should take cues from Mann, not Bay. Also, the reahview line made me want to cheer too.
Also, Inception is STILL making over a mil all these months later. Unreal. Awesome.
Bay probably (heh) isn’t the best director LaBoeuf has worked with, but frighteningly, he’s the only one who’s still in his prime. His optimus prime!
*jams thumbs into own brain, finally quieting the voices*
A girl tried to slip a finger into my ga’hoole once. My guardian was talking to her friend about how many licks it was gonna take to get to the center.
So, what in Kahless’ Beard is up with Buried opening on 11 screens? More like “Fairied”.
I’m just relieved ‘Takers’ has raked in almost $55 million. This keeps the dream alive for a Take|2z movie poster.
Sheeeyet.
My money sleeps with the fishes.
Well Fek, I guess you could say Buried’s title not only describes how it fared its opening weekend but also what Ryan Reynold’s face was probably doing in Scar-Jo’s tits
How the fuck is A) 700 locations considered nationwide and B) $430 per screen for an indie film considered a flop? I mean, I know that sucks, but what do they expect from a movie that’s biggest advertising run was on illegal TV streaming web sites?
Box Office: Wall Street 2 something something bull pun
Bullshit bullish at box office, proves bulls bullying calves is a bully idea.
Richard Moll unavailable for comment.
Ohhhh I guess I was wrong in assuming it was pronounced Gay Hole. The guardians of gay hole around here are peacocks.