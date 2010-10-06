Directing Wolverine 2 is 'Aronofsky's job if he wants it.'

You could start an entire site dedicated solely to movies Darren Aronofsky is rumored to be possibly thinking of directing. He was supposedly interested in Superman before Zack Snyder got the job, and last we heard about Wolverine 2, the directing job was between David Slade and Aronofsky. Now, Deadline says the job is Aronofsky’s if he wants it. Can’t say I fault the media strategy. The only way I was ever going to care about this project was by association to the guy most recently known for aggressive lesbian ballerina sex.
Aronofsky and Hugh Jackman already have a close relationship after they made The Fountain, and Aronofsky recently met with Fox chief Tom Rothman seeking the kind of creative control he’s accustomed to. There was a lull in the talks when Aronofsky briefly flirted with directing Superman, but that job went to Zack Snyder. Meanwhile, Darren has developed some serious heat off festival showings of Black Swan. I’m not sure if he’s going to do Wolverine 2, but it’s his job if he wants it — and they are talking.
If anyone can do it, Aronofsky can, but this seems like a thankless project. I mean, it’s never going to live up to the first one. It’d be like making a sequel to the Sistine Chapel, or Black Knight.
All I got from this post is black knight is a long way from home on a loop in my head.
On one hand, Wolverine 2 probably won’t be that great no matter who directs it. On the other hand, Darren Aronofsky has as good a shot as anyone to prove me wrong. And on the other hand is like 8 Super Bowl rings and the sweet stank of Jessica Alba’s ladyparts, because if I’m imagining a scenario where I have three hands, I’m going all the way.
The only way I was ever going to care about this project was by association to the guy most recently known for aggressive lesbian ballerina sex.
So you’d be interested in the project as long as the guy who made a graphic homosexual sex scene was making a movie with Hugh Jackman?
I’m getting mixed messages here, man.
My sequel to the Sistine Chapel would have Jesus punching Adam in the dick.
OOH WAH AH AH AH!
the thing that sucks the most about Wolverine is that it actually started off well, before derailing and becoming total nonsense at the end. And I’m not just saying that because of Ryan Reynolds.
Just mostly because of Ryan Reynolds.
lol… nice photoshop….
And I’m sorry, but The Fountain kind of sucked. It was pretty, but it sucked.
aronofsky looks like my uncle at my sister’s wedding. I can’t believe they let the groom get away with wearing that.
*turns off Trek geek, turns on comic geek…realizes not that different*
You know, there is little in the way of Wolverine’s convoluted history that is actually interesting. What actually made Wolverine comics interesting was when he was being a bad ass.
Case in point, in classic XMen #25 there is a short solo story featuring Wolverine. Summary, Wolvie takes a job on the side from the CIA to blow some fuckers up in Canada. He sets the bombs on barracks full of sleeping soldiers, but is double crossed…the bomb fuses were shorted (supposedly to kill Wolvie, too).
What ensues is Wolverine half blown up traipsing through the Canadian wilds, injured worse than his healing factor can keep up, attacked by a bear, and being stalked by a trophy hunter.
Point being, this was a 10 page solo story at the end of a reprint comic that is a thousand times more compelling about Wolverine and his character than any of the shit Hollywood has ever pinched out about him.
Somewhere, a shirtless Charlie Sheen weeps.
Aronofsky and Hugh Jackman already have a close relationship after they made each other Fountain
Rothman is sure to mess this up if he somehow lands Aronofsky. He’ll dip his dick in an inkwell and use it to rewrite the script and draw swastikas on Aronofsky’s face.
Nice hat, dork.
*high fives self*
I like to keep it simple.
So this will be a sequel to the spinoff from a trilogy of movies that is currently being re-booted. Got it.
Aronofsky looks like a young Harold Ramis, if Egon was attending a club bash in miami in Ghostbusters 3