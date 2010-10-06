Directing Wolverine 2 is 'Aronofsky's job if he wants it.'

You could start an entire site dedicated solely to movies Darren Aronofsky is rumored to be possibly thinking of directing. He was supposedly interested in Superman before Zack Snyder got the job, and last we heard about Wolverine 2, the directing job was between David Slade and Aronofsky. Now, Deadline says the job is Aronofsky’s if he wants it. Can’t say I fault the media strategy. The only way I was ever going to care about this project was by association to the guy most recently known for aggressive lesbian ballerina sex.

Aronofsky and Hugh Jackman already have a close relationship after they made The Fountain, and Aronofsky recently met with Fox chief Tom Rothman seeking the kind of creative control he’s accustomed to. There was a lull in the talks when Aronofsky briefly flirted with directing Superman, but that job went to Zack Snyder. Meanwhile, Darren has developed some serious heat off festival showings of Black Swan. I’m not sure if he’s going to do Wolverine 2, but it’s his job if he wants it — and they are talking.

If anyone can do it, Aronofsky can, but this seems like a thankless project. I mean, it’s never going to live up to the first one. It’d be like making a sequel to the Sistine Chapel, or Black Knight.