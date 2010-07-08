First look at Jeff Bridges in Coen Bros’ True Grit

#Jeff Bridges
Senior Editor
07.08.10 17 Comments

I’ll be honest, folks: even though I’m a movie blogger and thus legally required to fan my fat face in nerdish anticipation at every story involving guys in spandex suits, I think I like Coen Brothers stories more.  On that note, here are the latest set pics (via this guy) of Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn on the set of the Coen Brothers’ remake re-adaptation of the Charles Portis novel, True Grit.  It opens Christmas Day.

That’s Hailey Steinfeld as Mattie Ross, and in this version, like in the novel, the story is told from her perspective.  Josh Brolin and Matt Damon have supporting roles.  Also, one of the characters is named “Bear Grit.”  He’s named of course for the grade of sandpaper designed for use on surfaces covered in bears.  Anyway, all of this sounds good.  But, honestly, you had me at “The Dude plays an eyepatch-wearing drunk.”

Those are the best kind of drunks.  This project earns the FilmDrunk Seal of Approval.

[set pics via this guy, who has plenty more]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Bridges
TAGSCOEN BROTHERSHAILEY STEINFELDJEFF BRIDGESTRUE GRIT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP