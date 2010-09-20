Shocker: Italians no like-a Eat, Pray, Love

One of the segments in Julia Roberts’ Eat, Pray, Love covers protagonist Elizabeth Gilbert’s trip to Rome, in which she eats until she barfs a lot to help her become a more self-actualized New York intellectual. A segment Lindy West described as:
There are only three kinds of people in Rome: old Italian ladies stuffed with wisdom like wrinkly brown manicottis, sexy young ladies who do nothing but eat figs sensually with a knife and fork, and really really hot dudes. Opera music plays while Julia Roberts shovels spaghetti into her orgasm face. Julia Roberts buys “big lady jeans” so she can fit more pizza in there. “Let me teach YOU a word,” says Julia Roberts to her really really hot Italian tutor. She holds up a carafe of wine. “THERAPIST.” Har har.
The film opens in Italy this week, and strangely, some Italians have objected to being portrayed as a collection of half-assed outdated stereotypes. In fact, an exclusive source tells me one man walking by the premiere in a speedo was so upset that he grabbed his crotch and made kissing sounds.
“The only thing missing in Julia’s Rome is the mandolin,” the daily La Repubblica wrote on Saturday.
“It rains spaghetti, the Italians are always gesticulating and following foreign girls shouting vulgarities but then getting engaged to a nice housewife to please their domineering mothers, all this under the sign of ‘dolce far niente’,” La Repubblica’s critic Curzio Maltese wrote.
The Turin daily La Stampa damned the film, as “kitsch” regretting that the Italian actors in the cast were left drawing on retro images of Italy from the 1950s. “That’s the way they like us in the United States, dark, boisterous, uninhibited; we’ve always known that, but this time the effect is beyond the limits.”
Il Messagero said it was not particularly bothered by the cliched portrayal of invasive mothers, nosy landladies and pleasure-loving Italians but it was offended by Roberts’ Spanish co-star Javier Bardem.
“Watching the glorious Bardem playing the Latin lover in a film like this really hurts,” it said. [Reuters]
Added Il Messagero, “Why for you-a cast-a de Spaniardo when I gotta so many-a single a-grandson? I slappa you face. GUISEPPE! Come-a meet-a de nice-a girl! And bring-a de bucket for to catch-a de Spaghetti!”
To this movie, I say “Ciao”
*rides away on moped*
The Mighty Feklahr wishes they wouldn’t have cut the scene where Roberts stops in at a pub in Ireland to gorge herself on Shepherd’s Pie, only to have town ruffian Matthew “Stinkfist” McEleney show up drunk, kick her mercilessly with his steel-toed farm boots (mmm…manure fresh!), and then make her “Kiss the Blarney Stone*”.
*pours a Guinness up his ass and she drinks it by sucking it out his dickhole
Or even better, she goes to a German tap to eat breaded veal cutlets, and the tall men stand around with draughts of lager and seemed uninterested in her frivolity. Emotions flare to “barely noticeable awkwardness” when she accidentally enters the mens room, and they quietly wait for her to leave!
Why you watch-a Eat, Pray Love? Why you no watch-a the Italian Spiderman?
As a Seattle resident, I can say confidently that Lindy West’s trollishness haterism and questionable credibility rival even that of Armond White. Perhaps working for a hipster weekly rag has put some farts in her monkey fufu?
Typical Italians. The Greeks were hating on this movie months ago.
[Rolls up on Vespa, smoking cigarette, sporting a beret, black and white striped shirt. A large baguette is strapped across the back seat]
Ya, stereotypes are for assholes.
I’ve liked everything of Lindy’s that I’ve read so far, including her recent neat little Adam Carolla profile. She’s alright by me.
The crowning achievement occurs when she visits Kronos to sample gah, and a morbidly obese accountant orders 4 quarts of prune juice, waits for her to finish her third helping of gah, strips to naught but His Punisher tshirt, gets a running start and “forshackles” (running shit tackle) her then body slams her in the filth whilst declaring victory over the Romulans.
I don’t listen to anybody who lives in a country shaped like footwear.
Sorry a-Julia. Your Oscar is in another a-castle.
I don’t get any of this. Nothing here jives with what I’ve learned from Jersey Shore.
Opera music plays while Julia Roberts shovels spaghetti into her orgasm face.
Around the palatial Stinky Peet estates we call this “Diing on al Dente Spermicelli”.
In fact, over half of the black jeans wearing audience left the smoking-mandatory theater before the film’s end, spitting on the ground and tearing their sleeves.
I have never once eaten a wrinkly brown manicotti stuffed with wisdom, but I imagine that it tastes a lot like a 35-year old Italian man’s lips.
Donk, forget anything mean or spiteful I’ve ever said about you. I FUCKING HEART THAT FIRST COMMENT SO GOD DAMNED MUCH!!!
She holds up a carafe of wine. “THERAPIST.” to which her translator responded by holding up a copy of East, Pray, Love, “TRITE BULLSHIT.”
On a related note, am I the only one here that flies into a blindly violent screeching kill rage every time I see one of those twee Olive Garden commercials?
Swi, that’s still the way I think of all Italians.
Ahh Italy, In order for you to walk across the street you must start masterbating for the green signal.
But Italian men do follow every foreign girl down the street shouting vulgarities. I’ve seen plenty of ugly American girls proposed to on the streets of Italy.
Unfortunately the hot-ass Italian women don’t like American guys. Or maybe they just don’t like me.
Yeah Buttkus, I’m gonna have to agree with Vince on this one, even if he is a quarter Armenian(Goddamned crooked Coptic Christian diamond merchants…). Lindy West is genius. And I used to be a longtime Seattle resident. In fact if at any time between the years of 1989 and 1994 you attended a show at the Moore Theater and had your weed confiscated by the black clad bouncers? I want you to know we disposed of it ethically: By smoking it in the alley behind the Gibson House. Serves you right for dancing in the aisles. That’s a fuckin’ fire hazard, you know….
Upsetter, that is rule. My family moved to the PNW in ’90 and in ’94 I was in kindergarten. My only time for weed smoking was when I would manage to creep to into the classroom air ducts to blaze just before naptime. Youth gone wild!
I hope we all seem like Juggalos to the Italians.
/chews on dreadlock, smokes meth
This drunkard CAN’T WAIT for the sequel- EAT, PRAY, LOVE: THIS TIME IN MEXICO.
120 minutes of the mexican hat dance cut to Julia barfing her brains out.
Duke just needed to walk by Julia when she’s eating, look at the pasta, and tell her it looks like brillo.