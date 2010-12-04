Jodie Foster’s Beaver Looks All Cheesy

The trailer for The Beaver, the Jodie Foster-directed film about Mel Gibson and his talking beaver puppet has finally hit the web, and you’ll be happy to know that for the first time, googling “beaver” and “trailer” doesn’t pull up a picture of your mom. Anyway, I was really looking forward to this movie, and I was worried a little thing like Mel Gibson insulting all the races of the world might jeopardize us ever seeing it. Luckily, not everyone’s a sensitive little flower like the cast of The Hangover, and it will reportedly hit theaters in Spring. (Unless the theaters keep running their mouth and end up buried in the rose garden).
So, now that we’ve seen the trailer… uh, what the hell is this? Call me crazy, but when I heard Mel Gibson would play an alcoholic who starts speaking through a beaver puppet he found in the trash can, I was expecting a comedy, not uplifting piano music and some bizarre version of The Blind Side.
MEL GIBSON, YER CHANGIN’ THAT BEAVER’S LAAHFE!
BLOOOOW ME!
[Apple via FirstShowing]
I haven’t been this disappointed to see a Beaver since that 6′ tall lady in San Fransisco took her pants off last summer
It has been my experience that cheesy beavers also stink. This one looks like it will too.
Oh, I get it. The beaver’s like a metaphor or some shit. You see? I told you guys shit like this would think it happened if we let them drive. Now stand aside and let a real man take any credit if this is any good.
Son of a bitch, that’s not what I wanted.
Though the debut of the Michael Caine-sounding beaver made me laugh fairly uncontrollably, so at least there’s that.
Cheesy beaver is why they had to take my aunt away to live in an assisted living center.
If Vince can have Christian Bale as his secret bestie, then I can have John Hinckley as mine.
Signed, an angry former intern who got to read the original “Beaver” script.
There’s a joke in here somewhere about this being the only beaver story Vince will be telling this weekend, but I’m way too classy to go looking for it.
master blaster would use mel gibson’s beaver puppet as an anal douche.
I don’t need to watch this trailer to know I don’t want to see Jodie Foster’s beaver.
Start with some trash can beaver, throw in a little hobo nutsack and you’ve got what Detroit calls Saturday night.
I want to imagine every Mad Max movie with the beaver as the villain. THE BEAVER, HE KNOWS WHO I AM.
[www.funnyordie.com]
I haven’t been this unaroused by 2 1/2 minutes of beaver since i tried finding it in pictures of Demi Moore’s hair diaper.
Needle in a haystack? More like needen in a hairstack. right? right?
* looks down at hands and frowns*
I’ll be good.