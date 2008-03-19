JOHNNY CASH-FILLED DVD FOOTAGE

03.19.08

Fox is releasing an extended cut of Walk the Line next Tuesday – this is a clip from the Special Features section in which Johnny Cash’s buddies talk about what a joker he was. 

It’s true – he was a hardass, but I’ll never forget the time he tucked his balls and weiner behind his legs and kept yelling about being the angel of death from the top of the fire escape.  Or the time he threw a live baby into the crowd.  Such a kidder.  

