Kazakhstan making unauthorized Borat sequel. No, really.

Kazakhstan has a unique problem: before Borat, no one knew it existed. After Borat, everyone has heard of it, but only as a place where people poop in bags and show their sex pictures at the rodeo. Not surprisingly, a Kazakh filmmaker wants to show people the real Kazakhstan. Surprisingly, his plan for doing this is with a film called My Brother Borat, the plot of which concerns an American journalist who visits Kazakhstan and gets taken on a tour by Borat’s retarded brother, Bilo, who the Sagdiev family keeps in a cage and taunts with sweet vageen. Says director Erkin Rakishev:
“Recently, my friends who play water polo were telling me a story [Editor’s Note: In my mind, all Kazakhstani stories begin this way]. At an international chaampionship, the teams were being announced. Sweden, England… and when it was the Kazakh team’s turn, the audience started laughing. So you see — we’re proud to call ourselves Kazakhs, but now we feel ashamed.
“Our goal is to show the real Kazakhstan. Through those two characters, and through the images in the background — the streets. the skyskrapers, the parks. This is what we want to show the international public. Yes, they [Fox, the studio behind Borat] can take it to court and even win the case. They might. But they will lose something else. They would lose an information war to me.”
I crush them, like Stalin. People will see Kazakhstan has cleanest prostitutes in all of Central Asia. All other countries have inferior potassium. …Sorry, the Borat jokes were unavoidable. The funny thing is, we already have a pretty popular Kazakhstani film director here in America — Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov, who was born in Guryev, Kazakhstan, and lived there until he was 19, and who is half Kazakh and half Jewish. That guy’s a master at making things look cool. Why not Kazakhstan? Maybe he can even shed some light on how his mother was able to keep the townspeople from crushing his Jew egg before it hatched at the annual running of the Jew. …You know… or maybe it’s just a depressing sh*thole he’d just as soon forget.
[via CinemaBlend]
Alternate caption:
“You know what’s cool? TWELVE Tenge.”
first thing I thought to do after seeing this
[www.gifsoup.com]
This is kind of like the Nazis using a Hogan’s Heroes remake to taut their superior cunning.
“They [Fox] would lose an information war to me.”
This doesn’t bode well for the strides made since the end of the Cold War.
I will poot doz Fox executives in the beri back of de breadline!
In my country there is problem, and that problem is… pretty much everything.
Wait, is that a stoned John Holmes as Bilo? Now that would be a good movie, no homo!
There will be plenty of full frontal nudity in this film, too. Mainly because nobody can afford clothes.
In post Soviet Kazakhstan film makes you!
*raises fist, HRRUUMMM*
“This director will literally eat you alive!”
– P-Hamm’s
“before Borat, no one it existed”
and with that small grammatical flaw, i started reading the entire post with a ridiculous accent.
I’m still trying to figure out what a skysk raper is.
Either way, I’ve covered my precious butthole with tape.
@Stone
I take offense at that. I’ll have you know the Nazis conquered France in the same time the US conquered Iraq. But then again, it was France.
The real Kazakhstan? You mean the one where men put raw meat between their horse and their ass and cook it with their body heat? Dig in boys!
This movie idea may not be ripped from the headlines, but it is ripped off from youtube. Look up “kzscreenwriter” to see how this film was made on the low budget in 2008 in Kazakhstan by actual Kazakhs and Americans.
By the way, Timur’s hometown is no longer Guryev. That’s what it was when he was born. Now it is Atyrau.