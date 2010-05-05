Kristen Bell is so Hollywood ugly I want to Hollywood barf

#Sigourney Weaver #Trailers
Senior Editor
05.05.10 12 Comments

Directed by She’s the Man and The Game Plan‘s Andy Fickman, You Again stars Kristen Bell and Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother and daughter who must face the secret they’ve both been hiding: before growing into the looks that made them the eye candy on countless TV shows, horror movies, and commercials for yogurt that helps you poop, they were ugly in high school.  And I mean straight-up glasses-and-acne-and-unflattering-shirts ugly.  Disgusting.  Sigourney Weaver and Odette Yustman play the pretty girls who were mean to them, because pretty girls are always mean to ugly ones, it’s science. You may remember Odette Yustman, whose butt starred in The Unborn.

Yadda yadda yadda, cheerleaders, hijinks ensue, Betty White says sexual things which is hilarious because because she’s old, and Kristin Chenoweth even shows up.  In fact, Kristin Chenoweth is my favorite part.  Before they show her name at the end, she’s in the trailer for less than a second, doing this:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sigourney Weaver#Trailers
TAGSANDY FICKMANbetty whiteCrapJAMIE LEE CURTISkristen bellKRISTIN CHENOWETHODETTE YUSTMANSigourney WeaverTRAILERSYOU AGAIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP