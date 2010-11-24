DeNiro. Pesci. Wahlberg. A video game movie. Wait, what?

A while back I brought you the news that arthouse (and FilmDrunk) favorite David O. Russell (who famously called Lily Tomlin a kunt) would be writing and directing a movie based on the video game Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. David O. Russell doing a video game movie? Jeez, what’s next, one of the Wachowski Brothers gets a sex change?

Today, weird gets EVEN WEIRDER, as Mark Wahlberg has confirmed that he’ll star, and that they’re trying to bring on Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, though getting DeNiro might be a long shot, what with his recent re-dedication to quality cinema like Little Fockers. (*gets stabbed in the boner*)

“David is one of the best writer/directors I’ve ever worked with,” Wahlberg told MTV. “The idea that he has is just insane. So hopefully we’ll be making that movie this summer.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Walhberg also confirmed rumors that Russell is writing roles for acting heavies (and “Goodfellas” costars) Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. “I’m obviously in whatever David wants to do, but the idea of it is so off the charts: De Niro being my father, Pesci being my uncle. It’s not going to be the watered-down version, that’s for sure.” [MTV]

Now that I think about it, Mark Wahlberg being in this, if anything, makes it less weird. I was wrong. It’s just that I’d forgotten he was in 2008’s Max Payne. Can you guys ever forgive me? For forgetting about 2008’s Max Payne?

PESCI: You f*ckin’ mutt!

O. RUSSELL: Eh, oh! Control your friend over here. I’m just breaking balls. All I did was call him a kunt. I didn’t insult nobody.

DENIRO: Now, now, you insult ‘im a lil bit…

PESCI: You muddaf*cka you!

DENIRO: Come on, use it in the scene, use it in the scene…