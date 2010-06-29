Maverick & Ice Man to ride each other’s tails in Top Gun 2?

In a recent interview with MTV, Jerry Bruckheimer (who was a producer on the original) discussed the possibility of a sequel to Top Gun. I’d love to say something mean about Tom Cruise, but Top Gun is probably his most memorable role, and whatever keeps Jerry Bruckheimer from making another movie about dancing mops or skeletons or talking animals is probably good. Someone needs to take that guy out with piano wire, seriously.
“We tried to develop [a sequel] and we couldn’t do it– I was with my partner Don Simpson,” Bruckheimer explained. “And then Tom took it over and he tried to develop something and it never quite happened.” That’s all in the past though. It turns out that “Top Gun” has been the subject of much more recent sequel discussions as well. “We were recently approached again to start talking about it but, you know, nothing yet,” he continued. “We kicked around some ideas because the aviation community has completely changed since we made the movie a long time ago. So we have to find a way in and how to incorporate the Maverick character into it.” [MTV]
So what does that mean? Well… nothing. “We were recently approached again to start talking about it,” I think was the key statement. They’ll take a couple of meetings where they decide whether they should talk about it, then if those go well, they’ll schedule a tentative conference call to see if people are amenable to he possibility. Once that’s done, there will be brain storming sessions and a power point presentation to determine their plan of attack once they do start talking about it, and after that… who knows. You may also notice that no one mentioned Val Kilmer, I guess because he’s fat now, which seems fair. For his part, reached for comment, Tom Cruise wondered, “This danger zone… are there gays in there?”
/Obligatory
