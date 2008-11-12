MICKEY ROURKE IS TOO SEXY FOR SOCKS

Here’s a shot of Mickey Rourke standing next to the new poster for The Wrestler on his way to grab some wings at the local Hooters. I’m not sure where he got those shoes, but I’m guessing he stole them from a gay pilgrim. Right after this picture was taken, he winked, pulled his dick out, and shot the photographer with a finger pistol. It’s a little joke of his.
[via CHUD]
I bet he smells his hand a lot.
Johnny Depp looks BAD.
I can finally tell my Grandma what happened to her slippers.
That’s not an Audi logo. It’s a thought bubble on the verge of finally happening.
I wish this was an Owen Hart biopic.
Mickey looks like a thrift store threw up on him.
*Pauly touches Mickey’s jacket*
That’s beautiful. What is that, velvet?
Wait. Are the wings in his pants?
How is he staying awake? He’s pushing the magical sleep button!
I’m convinced that his goatee is spray-on.
*Jack! also touches Mickey’s jacket*
Is this felt?
It is now!
Chino, only when he’s on the rag.
I think he’s putting the wings in his doggy-bag, Chino.
Mickey’s wardrobe is on loan from the Sharks in Venice collection.
He’s itching his gunt because he shaved his pubes and put them on his face
Wouldn’t you scratch an itch, Dr. Brule?
And second, are you Mexican?
You guys are crazy. He looks great.
For a cadaver, Jack!.
Obviously Pauly, you’ve never gone full retard below the belt. Itches like hell.
PS – I’m John C. Reilly, so I think that makes me Persian.
Wow, and He thought that Durstschwitz guy dressed poorly…
His only fashion feaux-pas is the jeans. That ensemble clearly calls for Bermuda shorts.
{Crappy squeezes jacket}
I knead you.
Long after Mickey Rourke had departed, the Hooters manager found a bellhop and a retired couple from Michigan bound and partially clothed in a mens room stall.
Someone promised me something sexy in the last thread.
This is disappointing.
Caught on camera: Mickey Rourke hiding a set of keys to a Mercedes someone gave him after mistaking him for a valet.
The hand in the pants is the only bad part of this.
Yours Truly,
Coveting that Pimp Jacket
Is he petting that tiny dog of his?
I have never been high enough to dress like this.
Nice jacket. You normally only ever wear a jacket like that if you’re trying to reverse the polarity of the neutron flow.
Mickey Rourke: Actor, drug addict, Big Top Circus barker
Mickey Rourke’s drape matches his rug.
The answer to today’s rebus is “Three Ring Circus Sideshow.”
Mickey Rourke looks like the gayest, most honest used car salesman ever.
The shoes were a gift from Gary Busey after he returned from Smurf Village.
Finally the answer to that age old question, “What would Elvis look like if he had been born in 1977?”
Watching Mickey Rourke try the “Al Bundy” is kind of like witnessing Terri Schiavo attempting “the Carlton”.
Those shoes must be so rank
That banner pic is like a Kids in the Hall skit with Bruce McCulloch.
New up – even sexier. For the boys this time.
He’s about to show you his impression of a one-eared elephant.
If he un does one more button i’d say im sold