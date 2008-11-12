MICKEY ROURKE IS TOO SEXY FOR SOCKS

Senior Editor
11.12.08 41 Comments

Here’s a shot of Mickey Rourke standing next to the new poster for The Wrestler on his way to grab some wings at the local Hooters.  I’m not sure where he got those shoes, but I’m guessing he stole them from a gay pilgrim.  Right after this picture was taken, he winked, pulled his dick out, and shot the photographer with a finger pistol.  It’s a little joke of his.

[via CHUD]

