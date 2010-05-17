Morning Links for a great day

Here’s “Great Day”, the Digital Short from Saturday Night. Same basic plot as Alice in Wonderland, isn’t it? Why can’t they make the show all digital shorts again?
DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- Historian Chodin brings us a brief history of wet t-shirt contests. |Uproxx|
- This high-tech robot teddy bear can read your thoughts. |GammaSquad|
- Teacher decides to beat up a 13-year-old. Hey, you gotta show ’em who’s boss. |WithLeather|
- NBA playoff preview, Celtics vs. Magic. |SmokingSection|
- Five things your parents thought would have been invented by now. |HolyTaco|
- Time-lapse video of the Iceland Volcano. |Urlesque|
- Scientist say young men are hazardous to cougars’ health. That’s why I only date Jr. High chicks. |Asylum|
- A tribute to Jim Henson. |Gunaxin|
- The six types of coaches. |SportsPickle|
- TV’s greatest science guys. |TVSquad|
- District 10? District 9 sequel still in the rumored-but-not-written stage. |Pajiba|
- R.I.P., Dio. |ScreenJunkies|
- COMMENTS OF THE WEEK: Will be up at the end of the day. Sit tight.
(via RobotInDisguise)
You forgot the word “Hero” at the beginning of that sentence.
The Japanese Holy Trinity are The Samurai, Bennihana, and the Enola Gay.
That “six types of coaches” list left off “The Spawn of Satan,” a.k.a. Coach K.
Seriously. Look at that guy. Tell me he’s not evil. He is the Blue Devil.
@ Donkey Hodey
Considering the haircuts most 13-year-old’s have, you could put “hero” at the end of the sentence and I’d still approve.
Robot Jesus, why is that that during the hardest times in my life, there were only one set of wheel tracks in the sand?
VINCE!!!!! Please free me from this creepy avatar. It was a bad idea. I admit it.
Robot Jesus was crucified using 18-8 Stainless #12-24 machine screws.
Dio is The Last in Line at the morgue.
Stoney, if I die before CoTW goes up this afternoon, just know I did so planning on nominating your one set of wheel tracks in the sand joke.
Robot Jesus was crucified by Palmtius Pilot.
Robot Jesus can divide by zero.
Right back atcha, Palmtius Pilot…
Robot Jesus’s batteries died for your sins.
During Communion at the Church of Robot Jesus, followers are fed silicon wafers and sip from a chalice filled with 0-W15.
It’s tradition to Restart your computer on Robot Jesus Easter.
We need a Robot Jesus because Eve gave a Adam an Apple with a corrupt OS.
Like so many tech start-ups, Robot Jesus was built in a barn.
Rumor has it that Robot Jesus 2.0 is coming.
Robot Jesus says: error 404, salvation not found
Can Samberg’s 15 minutes be up sometime soon?