Morning Links for a great day

05.17.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

Here’s “Great Day”, the Digital Short from Saturday Night.  Same basic plot as Alice in Wonderland, isn’t it?  Why can’t they make the show all digital shorts again?

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • Historian Chodin brings us a brief history of wet t-shirt contests. |Uproxx|
  • This high-tech robot teddy bear can read your thoughts. |GammaSquad|
  • Teacher decides to beat up a 13-year-old.  Hey, you gotta show ’em who’s boss. |WithLeather|
  • NBA playoff preview, Celtics vs. Magic. |SmokingSection|
  • Five things your parents thought would have been invented by now. |HolyTaco|
  • Time-lapse video of the Iceland Volcano. |Urlesque|
  • Scientist say young men are hazardous to cougars’ health.  That’s why I only date Jr. High chicks.  |Asylum|
  • A tribute to Jim Henson. |Gunaxin|
  • The six types of coaches. |SportsPickle|
  • TV’s greatest science guys. |TVSquad|
  • District 10?  District 9 sequel still in the rumored-but-not-written stage. |Pajiba|
  • R.I.P., Dio. |ScreenJunkies|
  • COMMENTS OF THE WEEK: Will be up at the end of the day.  Sit tight.

(via RobotInDisguise)

TAGSDAILY CIRCLE JERKSNL DIGITAL SHORTS

