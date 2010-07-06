My new favorite headline

#Harry Potter
Senior Editor
07.06.10 12 Comments

Kudos to The Guardian this morning for my printing my new favorite headline: “Martin Scorsese denies predicting great things for Rupert Grint.

The Sun reported that Scorsese had compared Grint to the young Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom Scorsese has regularly collaborated, and said there was no reason why Grint could not follow in his footsteps. He was also alleged to have expressed interest in making a film with Grint, particularly if he were to play a “badass”.

However, publicists for Scorsese, who is currently in London working on his new film, The Invention of Hugo Cabret, today issued the Guardian with a statement from the director saying that it was impossible he would have made such predictions.

“With respect to the Harry Potter films,” said the director, “regrettably I’ve never seen them and therefore I’m not able to discuss them or the performances in them in any way.”

Scorsese went on to ask, “Wait, which one is Rupert Grint again?  The ginger kid?  Yeah, that’s just gross.”  Then he spit on the ground and crossed himself.

[Oh, and here‘s the new Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows poster, in case you’re interested.]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSFUNNY HEADLINESHARRY POTTERMARTIN SCORSESERUPERT GRINT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP