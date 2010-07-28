No Aronofsky Robocop ;-(

MGM is broke like your sister right now, so it doesn’t come as a shock to anyone to hear that one of their projects isn’t happening anymore. Still, fearing the worst and actually hearing it confirmed are two different things. More to the point, Moviehole recently spoke with a source at MGM, who told him the Darren Aronofsky Robocop I’d been hoping for is even worse off than the delayed-indefinitely plan that The Hobbit and James Bond are on. In fact, the project is vanished, dead, non-existent like Danny Masterson’s soul.
“Gone. Kaput. Canceled. It was one of the first casualties”, my Metro-Goldwyn Buddy said. “[Darren] has lost interest anyway, I believe. Think we’re all just going to have to be happy with the three RoboCop movies that are out there”.
Oh sure, Robocop 3, who could forget that one. Starring… (*checks IMDB*) Robert Burke, and, uh… Mako. Anyway, this is a remake that had the potential to be another Werner Herzog Bad Lieutenant, so this sucks. I would watch that movie at least six more times.
