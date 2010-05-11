Oh sweet, a Judge Dredd remake. And in 3D too?

Before we get any further, I should clarify that this isn’t a remake of the Sylvester Stallone Judge Dredd, it’s an adaptation of the original graphic novel. Movie producers are always quick to make that distinction nowadays, because it makes a remake sound all bookish and high-falutin’. As Mitch Hedberg once said, “I remixed a remix. It was back to normal.”

The best way to get Cannes buyers hot and bothered is to come to market with a branded property that has potentially big commercial appeal, cool elements and a reasonable budget. Here’s one that fits that bill: Andrew Macdonald’s DNA Films has made a deal with India-based Reliance Big Entertainment and IM Global to finance Judge Dredd, a 3D film that was scripted by Alex Garland, and will be directed by Pete Travis, best known for Vantage Point and Omagh. Macdonald went back to the franchise’s DNA to completely overhaul the film and bring it back to its origins as the UK comic created by John Wagner and illustrated by Carlos Ezquerra. Dredd is set in a futuristic world filled with violence, and the character is empowered to act as judge, jury and executioner. [Deadline]

I hope this doesn’t interfere with my upcoming, sexually-explicit, right-wing fan fiction manga, Judge Judy: Mexecutioner. Anyway, the producers of Judge Dredd 3D were kind enough to send over a sizzle reel for the film, which I’ve attached below.



Looks good.