Oh sweet, a Judge Dredd remake. And in 3D too?

Before we get any further, I should clarify that this isn’t a remake of the Sylvester Stallone Judge Dredd, it’s an adaptation of the original graphic novel. Movie producers are always quick to make that distinction nowadays, because it makes a remake sound all bookish and high-falutin’. As Mitch Hedberg once said, “I remixed a remix. It was back to normal.”
The best way to get Cannes buyers hot and bothered is to come to market with a branded property that has potentially big commercial appeal, cool elements and a reasonable budget. Here’s one that fits that bill: Andrew Macdonald’s DNA Films has made a deal with India-based Reliance Big Entertainment and IM Global to finance Judge Dredd, a 3D film that was scripted by Alex Garland, and will be directed by Pete Travis, best known for Vantage Point and Omagh. Macdonald went back to the franchise’s DNA to completely overhaul the film and bring it back to its origins as the UK comic created by John Wagner and illustrated by Carlos Ezquerra. Dredd is set in a futuristic world filled with violence, and the character is empowered to act as judge, jury and executioner. [Deadline]
I hope this doesn’t interfere with my upcoming, sexually-explicit, right-wing fan fiction manga, Judge Judy: Mexecutioner. Anyway, the producers of Judge Dredd 3D were kind enough to send over a sizzle reel for the film, which I’ve attached below.
****
Looks good.
Andrew McDonald sounds like a white guy.
I hate white guys with Dredds.
Is that Robocop’s gun?
I’m not sure what a “sizzle reel” is but I’m pretty sure that hooker charged me extra. She’ll never make that mistake again*.
*Or any mistake for that matter.
HA! i didn’t even see the original Judge Dredd, what makes hollywood think I’m gonna pay an extra $5 to see this one?
Dredd is set in a futuristic world filled with violence
Arizona?
The real title is going to be Judge Dreddd
More like Kanga-rude. That’s disgusting.
Who are they going to get to play Rob Schneider’s part?
*someone whispers in Jack’s ear*
Oh, Rob Schneider. That makes sense.
Attention Rap-Rock bands: This is a level 7 alert. I repeat: This is a level 7 alert. Follow protocol Kilo and submit new material to your managing agent at once.
This is not a test.
I am da Omagh!!
the character is empowered to act as judge, jury and executioner
Gary Busey can literally play all of those roles at the same time
Oh man, this makes me want to get out my old SNES and play that shitty Judge Dredd video game for five minutes before getting mad and switching over to Mario Kart.
“…in 3D too.
Now they’ve made a fucking sequel for 3D?! Sheesh.
Shoulders armored. Wrists armored. Nutsack armored. Forget my heart, lungs, etc. If I can get to my vital organ, I am happy.
Can we just start specifying which crappy action movies aren’t going to be in 3D? That would be a much shorter list.
I’m surprised that the original Judge Dredd costume wasn’t popularized by male strippers.
Uh, I mean, not that I would actually know
None of my action movies are in 3D. 3D totally kills the advantage of shaving for the optical inch, and leads to pointing and snickering.
“Can we just start specifying which crappy
actionmovies aren’t going to be in 3D? ”
Fixed.
I’d rather see a remake of Judge Reinhold.
I hope they don’t start making 3D romantic comedies. The last thing the world needs is 3D Katherine Heigl.
Haha, good one Jay!
DDD Katherine Heigl would be easier to put up with.
DVDA Katherine Heigl might actually make me laugh/smile.
JCVD Katherine Heigl will never retreat nor will she surrender.
Now THAT’S what I wanted to see when I rented “Kangaroo Jack” with the kids.
SSBB Katherine Heigl uses only Fox on Final Destination, no items.
ABC Katherine Heigl is easy as 123.
Run DMC Katherine Heigl would result in the death of human joy.
BDSM Katherine Heigl will make your penis implode.
R2D2 Katherine Heigl turned C-3PO gay.
So now I can *literally* gaze into the fist of Dredd.