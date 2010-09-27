Peter Jackson beefin' with unions over The Hobbit

An organization known as the International Federation of Actors (FIA) which represents actors in seven countries including the US, Australia, and Canada issued a statement recently telling its members not to take a role in The Hobbit, saying the contracts offer “no minimum guarantees of wages or working conditions, no payment for future broadcasts and no cancellation payments.” The BBC picked up the story, calling it “the latest setback to the movie.”
Peter Jackson, not content to take the attacks lying down and stuffing his fat face full of chocolate, has fired back, releasing a statement whose length is rivaled only by its strongly-wordedness. Here’s the gist:
The Australian Labour Union, the MEAA is using our production The Hobbit in an attempt to widen it’s [sic] membership, and power within the New Zealand film industry. As a New Zealand filmmaker, who has nothing to hide or be ashamed about, I’m not going to see this threatening behaviour continue without some form of sensible discussion about the “facts” and “truth” behind their various allegations.
[…]
I can’t see beyond the ugly spectre of an Australian bully-boy, using what he perceives as his weak Kiwi cousins to gain a foothold in this country’s film industry. They want greater membership, since they get to increase their bank balance.
The conspiracy theories are numerous, so take your pick: We have done better in recent years, with attracting overseas movies — and the Australians would like a greater slice of the pie, which begins with them using The Hobbit to gain control of our film industry. There is a twisted logic to seeing NZ humiliated on the world stage, by losing the Hobbit to Eastern Europe. Warners would take a financial hit that would cause other studios to steer clear of New Zealand.
Oh, New Zealand, Australia’s Canada. Inferiority/persecution complex aside, I do have to agree with the main thrust of Jackson’s argument (*hip thrusts*). Clearly this is just a cry for attention from the FIA groups. Given that The Hobbit hasn’t been greenlit, has no director, and can’t move forward until someone buys MGM, telling actors not to work on it is kind of like boycotting Friendster.
I side with Jackson as well, regardless of what the FIA thinks the reality is that midgets are worth half as much as other actors
Don’t take a role in The Hobbit? But, The Mighty Feklahr has a killer audition worked up for the role of Fredegar Bolger! Look:
*tucks dick, squints*
*sits around being a fat-ass*
Ta da!
Is it just me or did Peter Jackson shit out Sean Astin’s corpse lose weight?
Let’s try this again…
Is it just me or did Peter Jackson
shit out Sean Astin’s corpselose weight?
He should have just said “I di’nt for shit, eh?”
So… what the union is saying is “Work on the Hobbit and get shorted”?
[The High Tower Guards, defenders of Minas Tirith and the throne of the white tree, load Crappy into a trebuchet and lob him a the offending group of bird rapists. He lands in a crumpled heap and says]
After talks he sat down to a meal of Beef n onions.
Silly Hat Thursdays will never replace Assless Chaps Fridays
The FIA has their work cut out for them, you should see the dues those hobbits are already paying to the Lollipop Guild.
Fuck this. Where there’s a whip, there’s a way.
Good luck getting more money for the hobbits when Smaug has already agreed to work for scale.
Why are they getting bent out shape over this? New Zealand isn’t even a real place.
Silly unions, it doesn’t pay to beef with Peter Jackson. He eats beefs like that for breakfast. And second breakfast, and elevenses, and luncheon, and afternoon tea, and dinner, and supper . . .
Mel Gibson was approached to direct but got turned away after he encouraged their national rugby team to penetrate his wife against her will.