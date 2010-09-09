Priest looks graphic novel-y, shirtless Paul Bettany-y

Courtesy of Crackle, it’s the first trailer for Priest, based on the graphic novel, directed by Legion‘s Scott Charles Stewart. Said Stewart, “HURRR, I have three first names.”

Paul Bettany plays the lead, a member of an ancient order of clergy who have dedicated their lives to keeping the world safe from vampires. That is, until the day he takes his shirt off and gets… sexcommunicated. After that, it’s all EPIC OPERA GASP CHOIRS and CRUCIFIX NINJA STARS — what else would you expect from a movie about a priest who fights vampires? It goes on like that for a while when– MOTHER OF GOD, WAS THAT CAM GIGANDET?!? (*cowers behind crucifix, throws laptop in holy water*)

(*Nicaraguan maid crosses herself, muttering*) El diablo, el diablo, ay dios mio….