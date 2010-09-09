Priest looks graphic novel-y, shirtless Paul Bettany-y

Courtesy of Crackle, it’s the first trailer for Priest, based on the graphic novel, directed by Legion‘s Scott Charles Stewart. Said Stewart, “HURRR, I have three first names.”
Paul Bettany plays the lead, a member of an ancient order of clergy who have dedicated their lives to keeping the world safe from vampires. That is, until the day he takes his shirt off and gets… sexcommunicated. After that, it’s all EPIC OPERA GASP CHOIRS and CRUCIFIX NINJA STARS — what else would you expect from a movie about a priest who fights vampires? It goes on like that for a while when– MOTHER OF GOD, WAS THAT CAM GIGANDET?!? (*cowers behind crucifix, throws laptop in holy water*)
(*Nicaraguan maid crosses herself, muttering*) El diablo, el diablo, ay dios mio….
This movie is touching.
Fuck the teal and orange trend.
Priest: “Get me a fix on that helicopter at my location!”
Dispatch: “Sir?”
Priest: “DEEZ NUTS!” *opens fly, bounces up and down*
Priests don’t kill vampires with wood in the heart, but wood in the ass.
I’m ready to receive the body of Christ.
Oh no. Not getting suckered into this shit again. Hell, redbox issued me a refund and an apology when I returned Legion.
Whoa, was thar Robocop at 1:26? With the wrong gun too.
Man, there ain’t a damn thing in that trailer that was good from the comic. Are these people even reading the same fucking thing? (Hint: Priest comics were FUCKING HILARIOUS. There was so much dirty humor in them it was like watching a Louie CK routine. Fuck.)
Shit, is it Talk Like a Pirate Day again?
Priests never use garlic when fighting vampires. It makes them unkissable :(
I thought priests liked things that sucked?
Amongst our weaponry are such diverse elements as: fear, surprise, ruthless efficiency, but mostly we’ll just bore you to death.
The vampires can defeat the priest simply by turning down his invite into the confessional.
He kills the old ones, molests the psychic newbourne ones.
The priest won’t go near Edward Cullen because he’s too gay.
Why must this take place in a futuristic neverland where it’s always Ash Wednesday like some kind of Catholic “Groundhog’s Day?”
This priest uses the power of the father, sun, and holy ghost to kill vampires.
Legion was abysmal so I don’t have high hopes. Also the forehead monster Giggidy Giggidy Gante is in it.
Preacher or GTFO!!!
This priest doesn’t use a rosary, he uses a pearl necklace.
Vampires won’t come near the priest because he’s always hanging out in the son.
This is an acceptable substitute for my beloved Ryan Reynolds.
This priest’s victims have one thing in common – they can never look at themselves in the mirror again.
AAAAAAHHHHHHHHH HA HA HA HA!!! So worth the extra mouse click, Stoney!!! BONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Holy shit, I confused this shit for Preacher? He dun goofed.
Should have been called Under(pants)World
Vampire babies can’t get baptized lest they risk having the priest imprint upon them.