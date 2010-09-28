Principal Rooney pleads guilty in sex offender case

09.28.10 25 Comments

Jeffrey Jones, best known as Principal Rooney in Ferris Bueller, turned 64 today, and also pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his previous conviction as a sex offender.  It turns out he sodomized a child, NINE TIMES.  I kid, I kid.  Er, I mean I was joking.  About the child sodomy, I mean.

TMZ has learned Jones appeared in L.A. County Superior Court — where he pled guilty to the charge of failing to update his sex offender registration.
As you may know, back in 2003 Jones pled no contest to paying a minor for the purpose of taking sexually explicit photos [to be fair, it doesn’t sound like he ever actually molested anyone, or intended to]… and was required to register annually as a sex offender.  But last year, dude blew off his obligation and was later arrested.
Now, after entering a guilty plea, Jones has been sentenced to 3 years formal probation and must complete 250 hours of community service in a roadside clean-up program.

“Grace, I don’t trust this kid any further than I can blow him. Last thing I need at this point in my career is fifteen hundred Ferris Bueller disciples running around these halls, giving me an erection. He jeopardizes my ability to effectively “govern” (*mimes BJ*) the student body.”

“He makes you look at his ass, is what he does, Ed.”

