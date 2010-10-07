The Rock Loves Shooting People in the Brain

Anyone who’s seen The Rock on Saturday Night Live or late-night talk shows knows that while he may not be DeNiro in terms of acting ability, he’s got a certain charm and charisma that seems like it would translate well to action movies, or a project that wasn’t a dumb Disney movie for your wiener kids where he wears a tutu. (How fake fighting other juiced-out dudes in your underwear pigeonholes you as a family-friendly entertainer I’ll never understand, but I digress…). This new red-band trailer for Faster seems to suggest that this might finally be the non-tutu-movie-for-wiener-kids Rock project we’ve been waiting for. And by that I mean he blows a dude’s brains out in the first 10 seconds.
It comes from director George Tillman Jr., who previously directed the surprisingly-watchable Notorious, and co-stars Billy Bob Thornton, who no doubt thrilled the crew with discussions about where The Boxmasters rank in comparison to The Beatles, or Tom Petty.
Faster follows Driver [The Rock], an ex-con bent on avenging the death of his brother who was murdered 10 years earlier during a heist. Veteran policeman Cop [Thornton] is trailing Driver as he races to settle with those responsible for the murder and Killer, an egocentric hitman, is also targeting Driver.
So… at least you know they didn’t waste time giving the characters clever names. That’s good. I hear The Expendables blew half their silly-name budget before they even shot a frame. Rookie mistake.
I think the only way I’m seeing this is if the blond in the bikini is named Hoover.
this looks great! anyone know who the photographer guy is? he looks really creepy
He IS really charming. I don’t understand his career choices either, unless he’s shooting for Gerard Butler-esque coasting.
Although, I can’t lie, I love The Rundown.
The trailer is the whole movie. Who needs to see it now ? fucking retarded
ordZn you’re right, the trailer gave a lot away, a lot of kills and fights but I’d still watch this, seems like a good action flick
If the first few eps of Boardwalk Empire have taught me anything, it’s that you always shoot the guy in the brain.
I was taught to always put one in the brain by “Miller’s Crossing” back in 1990.
This is a remake of the great 1978 Ryan O’Neal flick, The Driver.