Scene photos from Charlie Sheen’s naked drunken hooker coke rampage

TMZ regularly uses blurry, badly-cropped photos of celebrities to accompany all of their stories, because it creates the illusion that the photo was hastily snapped as the celebrity was running away from the scene of a scandal. They do this regardless of where, when, or in how high-quality the original photo was taken (exhibit A, B, C). Strangely, they’ve apparently taken the same approach to pictures of Charlie Sheen’s “HOTEL ROOM CARNAGE!” This despite the fact that hotel rooms presumably don’t run away or cover your camera when you try to photograph them. C’mon, man, take some time! What were you, being chased? Here are some of the photos, and I swear I actually tried to make these look better.

Mother of God, there are pillows EVERYWHERE. What kind of sick person would do this?



Baby Jesus in his crib, are those OPEN DRAPES? It must be a wild animal we’re after. This could not have been done by man.

There’s a chair, and it’s… PRACTICALLY TIPPED OVER! It’s like an Indonesian tsunami went off in here!

Jumpin’ Jehosofat, IS THAT A RAVIOLI ON THE FLOOR NEXT TO A SHOE?!?! It’s too much! How could a human being treat stuffed pasta this way? Aw, Christ, now the rookie’s puking his guts out. There, there, kid. Ain’t all of us cut out to be TMZ camera men. Take my word for it, you’re better off this way. I wouldn’t wish dis life on my woist enemy.