Scene photos from Charlie Sheen’s naked drunken hooker coke rampage

TMZ regularly uses blurry, badly-cropped photos of celebrities to accompany all of their stories, because it creates the illusion that the photo was hastily snapped as the celebrity was running away from the scene of a scandal. They do this regardless of where, when, or in how high-quality the original photo was taken (exhibit A, B, C). Strangely, they’ve apparently taken the same approach to pictures of Charlie Sheen’s “HOTEL ROOM CARNAGE!” This despite the fact that hotel rooms presumably don’t run away or cover your camera when you try to photograph them. C’mon, man, take some time! What were you, being chased? Here are some of the photos, and I swear I actually tried to make these look better.
Mother of God, there are pillows EVERYWHERE. What kind of sick person would do this?
Baby Jesus in his crib, are those OPEN DRAPES? It must be a wild animal we’re after. This could not have been done by man.
There’s a chair, and it’s… PRACTICALLY TIPPED OVER! It’s like an Indonesian tsunami went off in here!
Jumpin’ Jehosofat, IS THAT A RAVIOLI ON THE FLOOR NEXT TO A SHOE?!?! It’s too much! How could a human being treat stuffed pasta this way? Aw, Christ, now the rookie’s puking his guts out. There, there, kid. Ain’t all of us cut out to be TMZ camera men. Take my word for it, you’re better off this way. I wouldn’t wish dis life on my woist enemy.
AND WHAT IS THE WATERMARK DOING THERE??? AHHHH. HEAD FOR THE HILLS TMZ, HE IS ON TO YOU!
More like an Ecuadorian bellhop with a cellphone now looking for work.
Did anyone even check to see if the shower cap was still there?
DAMMIT LINCE, you always do this right when I get done telling one of my stories!
ROAD MAPS!
Charlie Sheen is just like every other four-year-old who smokes Marlboros.
Meanwhile, at the Edgewater, there’s a Led Zeppelin groupie with a mudfish in her twat who is not impressed.
Well, we found out what Michael J Fox is up to now. Cool pix, bro.
Had he done this at the No-Tell Motel, this wouldn’t be an issue.
Chino-sure it’s not a red snapper? They are very tasty!
OH MY GOD! HE JIZZED THE LETTERS “TMZ” EVERYWHERE!
Theres not even any fufu’s wtf?$)%!
I get the feeling Sheen and Junior Seau are in a pissing match with each other.
If you look carefully behind the drapes in that picture, you can see the ghost of a coked-out little boy.
Hey, it’s not like he picked the lock on the mini-bar and stole a $10 bag of peanuts or anything.
HE DRANK THE SCOTCH THEN PAID FOR IT!
My breakdown of the crime scene… They were jumping on the bed half wasted on whatever and a neighbor called to complain after Charlie Sheen bounced on to the chair and knocked himself out. Just as the hotel staff arrived, the hooker was sober enough to realize: Unconscious Chuck + Distraught Hooker in a Closet = Cha-Ching$$$
“Oh my God, is that a broken chair leg?”
Yeah, that’s not a chair leg. Looks more a third leg, know what I mean, nudge nudge, wink wink?
Grrr, more “like” a third leg . . . forget I said anything.
*grumble*