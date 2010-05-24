Scorsese wants Pacino, DeNiro to play Sinatra, Martin

05.24.10

Alternate Headline: OLD ITALIAN WANTS OLD ITALIANS TO PLAY DEAD ITALIANS.

Marty Scorsese has a lot of rumored projects on his plate, including The Irishman and a 3D adaptation of The Invention of Hugo Cabret, but while promoting Shutter Island in India recently, he dropped some bigger news.  Why, I read it, and den I get-a so happy, one-a mama’s a-meatballs squirt-a right inna my lap!   (*grabs crotch*)  Look, mama’s-a meatball, she land-a right-a here!  (*gesticulates wildly, smokes cigarettes*)

The conversation veers towards his plans to do a film on the life of Frank Sinatra. “I’ve had it in mind for a long time. Even the initial script is ready. I’m yet to spot the actor who can bring back Frank Sinatra alive on screen. My choice is Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro as Dean Martin.” [TheHindu]

Scorsese had previously said about the project:

“We can’t go through the greatest hits of Sinatra’s life. We tried this already. Just can’t do it. So the other way to go is to have three or four different Sinatras. Younger. Older. Middle-aged. Very old. You cut back and forth in time – and you do it through the music. See what I’m saying? So that’s what we’re trying for. It’s very tricky [laughs].” [ThePlaylist]

My favorite line in Anchorman is still “He wore suits so fine it made Frank Sinatra look like a hobo.”  Anyway, this project is still firmly in the “nothing concrete” stage, but I can’t imagine a studio not wanting to finance a Scorsese Sinatra biopic, nor can I imagine DeNiro or Scorsese turning down the chance to play Sinatra and Dean Martin.  Al Pacino playing Frank Sinatra would be for Italians what Al Pacino playing Tony Montana is for black dudes.   You can read about it and more in my upcoming book, Vaguely Racist SAT Analogies.

