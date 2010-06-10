Seltzer-Friedberg are still brilliant satirists

Brilliant satirists Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, whom you may remember as the writer/directors behind such films as Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie, and Epic Movie, are back, and this time they’re doing a vampire spoof. Because they like to take their time and put a lot of thought into these, it will be in theaters in less than two months, on August 18th. The title? Vampires Suck. Seltzer and Friedberg are very in touch with their inner 5th grader, who’s kind of an idiot. No cast yet, but the IMDB listing includes Ken Jeong of Community, which I hope is a misprint. C’mon, Ken Jeong, you’re better than that. Gary Coleman’s widow is better than that.
Say what you will about the obviousness of a Twilight parody, you have to admit a thuper therious thullen abstinence parable about gay vampire scarf baseball is at least ripe for parody; far more than, say, taking already funny comedies and “lampooning” them (I’m looking at you, 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up... Etc.). Though with Seltzer-Freebird, you know the satire will never go further than Lady Gaga slipping on a banana peel. Seriously, I will bet you $1000 that this will include a Lady Gaga joke (the real loser of the bet will be the person who has to watch the film in order to collect). Who finances these pieces of sh*t, anyway? Oh right, Fox.
The problem is personal responsibility. The guys who finance these should have to publicly take credit for them, every idiotic reference with no point or punchline. I would rather finance child porn than a Seltzer-Friedberg movie. Seltzer-Friedberg financiers make child pornographers look like hospice nurses.
Who am I to begrudge a happy couple that makes each other laugh? That’s really what’s important in a healthy relationship.
That and the willingness of one of them to do anal.
The Mighty Feklahr is sure the Twilight parody will include a beautiful, well-kept, educated and literate woman buying a Twilight book.
I’m just praying for a flame war between people who like this movie and Twihards. We better start manufacturing the exclamation points now, cause they’re gonna be going fast in August.
The Seltzer-Friedberg parody is always worse than the crime
True vampires do suck. Twilight vampires blow.
Ah…Twihards…
PattisonRobert @neuroticnicole youre not the real Robert pattinspn,you didnt even spell his name right. WHO IS THE REAL ROBERT “PATTINSPN”, DIPSHIT?
It’s gonna be a riot when they find out that vampirism is really just super-AIDS.
List of things that will
parodiedreferenced in this movie:
ICP Miracles
Black President
Avatar
Drugged kid coming back from dentist (one of the vamps will have their fangs removed)
Lindsay Lohan and her SCRAM monitor(except instead of alcohol it tests for blood)
Possibly the BP Oil Spill
All of that will be in the trailer plus the Gaga-Gag
If there’s not a joke in this vampire movie about a black kid dressed as Blade beating up adolescent chinese vampires while his mentor tells him to do something racist like “fry the chicken”, then I will eat a shoe.
If this film finally lets me see Anna Farris’ tits, I’m down.
Now that’s a banner pic that’s in desperate need of a fondlebomb.
See, Vince? Of course this movie is coming out in August. We’ve basically already written the script.
Seltzer-Friedberg will include a subplot about gay Edward knocking over his bottle of cooking oil/butt lube and not be able to stop the spill. Haha, deeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrr!
No wait, that’s far too creative for Seltzer-Friedberg. They’ll just put Jacob in a sombrero and call it a day.
The obvious joke will be when the male vampire goes to the bathroom and piss starts coming out of the 48 holes he has in his penis.
*fart noise*
No cast yet
This is nothing that an open call for ‘Dreamcoat’ and a giant glue trap can’t fix.
Doesn’t the Vampire/Werewolf movie copyright/patent/legal-protection-thingy protect our beloved Twilight from this? Well it should! F*cking Obama.
starring Carmen Electra as “revenue stream”
I know Diedrich Bader is in it too…mainly because they are filming it in my town, and he got drunk and told me at a bar. then he said not to tell anyone…oops…
Oski you forgot the Kanye West/Taylor Swift thing. Cause its so relevent. “I know Taylor (Lautner) is a great werewolf and I’mma let him finish. But Snoop had da best doggie style”
Or something to that effect. If they steal this I better get a 5.00 bucks of that whopping 500 dollar opening weekend.