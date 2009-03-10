SEQUEL TO JOHN WOO’S HARD BOILED

John Woo’s production company is developing a sequel to his 1992 Hong Kong classic, Hard Boiled. Which I suppose is great news to someone who hasn’t seen a John Woo movie since 1992 (Paycheck, anyone?).

“Screenwriters Jeremy Passmore (Special) and Andre Fabrizio (upcoming John Carpenter film The Prince) are penning the adaption of the Woo-produced 2007 video game Stranglehold, which was an official sequel to Hard Boiled and featured star Chow Yun-Fat reprising his role as hard-boiled cop Inspector “Tequila” Yuen. I assume the film being developed for American audiences, as American screenwriters are attached.” [/Film – original source, THR]

In case you weren’t around in the late 90s, there was a bit of John Woo fever going around Hollywood. The video above is his famous, nearly three minute, one-shot action sequence from the original Hard Boiled. The YouTube file calls it “the greatest action sequence ever filmed.” But aside from the fact that he did it in one shot, what’s so great about it? The choreography isn’t that great (nowhere near as good as Tony Jaa’s famous single-shot action sequence) and neither is the cinematography. It’s mainly just a corny, bloodless gun fight. And as for Woo’s American films, you’ve got Broken Arrow, Face/Off, Mission Impossible II, and Windtalkers; B-movies that didn’t know they were B-movies. So, in summation, a John Woo comeback? Here’s me dismissively wanking with both hands while white doves fly around behind me.