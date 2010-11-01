Da Stafe is chasin’ a cop killah, innit.

Oi, conts. It’s da Stafe ‘ere, innit. Whoilst it wiz fun muckin’ about wiff Sloy Stallone an dem ovva geezahs in Da Expendabews, da Stafe is in da proime of ‘is loife, an’ ‘e don’t roide shotgun in some ovva cont’s sazz wagon for very long, now does Oy. Roight. So Oy ‘as got a fiwm a me own once again, and dis toime, some cont is killin’ coppahs, donnit. Turns out, da cont ‘as been running ’round London offin’ coppahs left and roight, an’ da ovva conts is wew ‘elpless to stop ‘im coz dey’s too busy pushin’ penciws an’ playin’ boy da fockin rules, now isn’ dey. Meanswhoilst, Da Stafe is a loose fockin cannon, oo ‘as been kicked off da force for knobbin’ too many fit birds and doin’ flash stunts on BMX boicycles, donnit. But da fing about a loose cannon is, whoilst ‘e moight knob ya girlfriend when ya’s not lookin’, dere’s nuffin bettah for blowin’ a cont’s ‘ead off, now is dere.
So one day, whoilst da Stafe wiz busy doin’ ‘andstand pushups an’ tamin’ savage canoines, da chief a police shows up at da Stafe’s flat, an’ ‘e’s aw loike, “Oi, Stafe, some ovva cont is runnin’ round murdrin police officahs, an’ we is wew ‘elpless wiffout you. Come ‘an use ya muscows ta give da cont a good drubbin, an Oy promise yous kin knob my daughtah, da Essex blow job givin’ champion.”
An’ Oy’s aw loike, “Oi, da blow job champion? Sorry, but Da Stafe ‘as awready given dat bird a wew good knobbin’. But as soon as oy finish tamin’ dese rufless bloody fockin canoines, oy promise ta give dis cont a good drubbin’, cos it just so ‘appens dat givin’ cont’s a drubbin is Da Stafe’s favrite ‘obby, now innit.”
Via YahooUK
Da Stafe’s gonna pound that pussy like an eight year old Canadian.
Well, that certainly looked English. So there’s that.
Statham is such a badass, he makes typecasting his bitch.
Someone please translate “187 on a motherfucking cop” into cockney
Why are British laws so lax on fowl bestiality? All those creepy limeys ever talk about is getting all up in birds, specifically cute gulls.
Searching For Bobby-Finisher
Oi literrally wet mi knickers!
-Pate Ammond
Vince, it’s dags. Facking northern monkeys
Needs more parkour. Liked the synth soundtrack and the big black strippers though.
Coincidentally, that’s also how Lights! Camera! Jackson! described his last birthday.
Chev Chelios versus Tommy Carcetti? Oh-hoh yes!
Stupeed English dogs, I literally broke my baguette in half.
– Pâté Hammond
Fit birds just need to take deep breaths and count to ten.
Da Stafe as Doity ‘arry, innit tho.
Renegade English cops drink a Diet Dr. Pepper at 4pm.
Are these officers beaten to death? Are they killed with bobby socks?
Working in the US proved deeply unsettling to the Stath when he first encountered a fit bird named Larry.
Kate Gosselin’s autobiography is in the loose canon.
“there’s an officer going down” is something I like to shout during Fleet Week.
(I’m aware that has little to do with this post, but I’ll be goddamned if I’m going to sit on a “Kate Gosselin’s beef curtains” any longer.)
New Up! Ptew ptew