Stephen Baldwin discusses new job as Patron Saint of A-Holes

As everyone knows, the entertainment industry is notoriously rough on devout Christians. Times have been so tough lately that Tyler Perry and Kirk Cameron haven’t even been able to afford to fill their mansions’ pools with the KY they need for butler wrestling. But perhaps no one has been hit harder in this new economy than Stephen Baldwin, whose talent alone not only proves God’s existence but once got him a part in a Pauly Shore movie.
But since becoming “The born-again Christian Baldwin,” it seems he’s been able to accept even fewer acting jobs than when he was just “the fat, talentless Baldwin.” And that’s made it hard for him to pay his bills. How’s a man supposed to eat, or get crucifix swords tattooed on his arm? To that end, he started RestoreStephenBaldwin.org, which allows other Christians to stop giving their money to those freeloading, third-world savages, and start giving it to Stephen Baldwin, the man whose dreadlocks Jesus molded in His own image in Bio Dome. And by “he started” I mean of course that someone else unconnected to Baldwin started the website. Stephen Baldwin will still accept the money, of course, but only because it’s God’s will.
“I’m not looking at it like it’s some business deal for me. I’m not involved, I don’t want to be involved … It’s a charitable situation and whatever God’s going to do, God’s going to do. If it turns out to be something that blesses me in a great way financially, then Amen,” Baldwin tells PopEater.
That’s very noble of you, Stephen. Maybe instead of eating or working, you should just lie on your back with your mouth open and wait for God to miracle some food into your worthless face.
“The simple explanation for that is when you’re living one particular way in a certain income bracket, not only as a result of what’s been happening in the economy and sub-prime blah blah blah, that along with my consciously deciding there were roles that I had been doing pretty regularly that would allow me to make X amount of dollars per year. Well, as a result of my decision that I made as my born-again Christian faith — again, I take full responsibility of that. I’m a big boy and I made that choice. I made the choice to no longer participate in playing those roles in the past, it affected my income. I was easily making a million and a half to two million bucks a year and living pretty dang good. So again, if I was willing to play roles in the past where the content allowed for me to use certain bad language or participate in scenes that had certain sexual content — I’m feeling like I just don’t want to play those roles anymore.
Here’s the interesting part: It’s not only because of the decision I’ve made in my faith, but whether or not I became a born-again Christian, I was at a place in my life where I’ve been there and done that. It’s been a very interesting synergy — it all came together in a timely fashion that was interesting to me personally. That being said, and equally, I think the responsibility or the impact of where I’ve arrived now was not only because of that decision, but because of what’s happening in the economy. There’s all kinds of different people from all different walks of life and income brackets and occupations … you and I could list other celebrities who have been having tough financial times. I think the motivation for this vision, called ‘All Who Knew Him,’ and the launch of that being RestoreStephenBaldwin.org, this guy was saying, “Hey, if you’re a Christian and person of faith, there are people doubting whether or not the God of Stephen’s faith had abandoned him, and here’s a way we can step up and say, ‘This is our expression of wanting to counteract that.’“
Did you catch that? YOU can PROVE the existence of God, simply by helping a man who refuses to work to maintain his lavish lifestyle. Stephen Baldwin has divorced secular society, but he can’t move on unless we pay him alimony, it’s only fair. Although if you ask me, the existence of God was already proved when the reporter managed to get through this entire interview without stabbing Stephen Baldwin in the dick with his pen.
My hair and my scalp went to war, and I’m sad to report it was a bald win.
Remember the scene in John Carpenter’s Vampires when he sears shut his vampire bite by firing a gun several times and holding the hot barrel to the wound? What? That was Daniel? Oh, then there is no God.
Baldwin will be fine. I heard he’s starring in a new TV show called 30 Epoch.
*leans in, squirted by flower with holy water*
Manna from heaven or GTFO- we get such weenie miracles these days.
So this means Alec Baldwin is a Godless, Freeloader-hating prick? That’s what we’re saying right?
Stephen could learn a thing from Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie was down on his luck, and needed a fresh start. Did he cry about it? No fucking way, bitch. He dropped a few pounds, worked out everyday, changed his name, moved to Atlanta, and learned to pitch at a major league level. And that, children, is the story of Tommy Hanson.
If Stephen Baldwin is the patron saint of a-holes and Alec is a bit of a prick, would William be declared Saint Taint?
“Oswald was a fag.” But at least he worked for a living, you squinty douche.
By the way, it’s already assumed that Daniel is all balls.
How is it that Ste
vphen looks older than Alec?
What if he learned to hang glide? That seems to be popular with the kids these days. There’s gold in them there hills you have to jump off to get started. Good thermals too.
I gotta admit, I only skimmed this story, but based on the banner pic, I’m assuming that Stephen Baldwin is holding Jesus hostage or something? Fine, Stephen, go ahead and kill him. I’ll just wait three days and he’ll rise again. You should really think these things out better.
If he really wants to spread the word he just needs to tattoo RestoreStephenBaldwin.org on his extra chin, and since there’s enough room he might as well underline it with a crucifix.
The Baldwin family example really goes a long way toward justifying China’s “one child” policy.
If only Job had the internet back then…
“Hey, BioDome is not among the sins for which I died.” –Jesus
The patron saint of assholes doesn’t have followers, he has Dingleberries.
WHAT HAPPENED TO ALL THE “SHARKS IN VENICE” MONEY STEPHEN?
I wish he would stop talking and just get to the damn point. Reading Baldwin’s pleas has made me a bored-again Christian.
Stephen first received the Word whilst on the set of Slap Shot 2 from God’s most beloved servant, his holiness, Gary Busey.
“So, anyways, I guess what I’m trying to say is that, unless you pander to the Jews and the heathens, and only do films that would never appeal to ultra-conservative Christians, you’ll never make a dime in the movie business. You might as well ask for a handout, because there’s no such thing as a profitable movie targeted to hardcore fundamentalist Christians.”
~Mel Gibson
And I care about this talentless sack of ass matter, why? Just come out and say it Steve, it’s the jews, they run Hollytardland, you came out, and the jews be hatin’. Just say it ya pussy!
This reminds me of the homeless dude in Greenwich Village who used to plead for donations to ‘The Negro Pastrami Fund”. Except THAT dude was worth giving money to.
[High fives Mort, crosses dick]
Ya, so start sending back the royalties checks from those satanic movies, you cock.
If I started DefileStevenBaldwin.org, do you think I could make more money that the restore site?
Fun fact; the late Sammy Davis Jr. founded the Negro Pastrami Fund for the benefit of indigent Jewish World War II veterans of color.
Hey Crap, given the subject matter, did you mean we crossed dicks, or you put the sign of the cross (think Catholic Mass) on your dick instead of head-to-groin-across-heart? Either way, from now on I am now putting the sign of the cross on my dick every time I sleep with a hooker. Which is, unfortunately, all too often.
The new up surprisingly does not stink.