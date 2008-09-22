STEPHEN CHOW TO DIRECT GREEN HORNET

#Seth Rogen
09.22.08 9 years ago 42 Comments

Columbia pictures has confirmed that Stephen Chow, director of Kung Fu Hustle and Shaolin Soccer, will direct the upcoming Green Hornet movie.  Chow will also star opposite Seth Rogen’s Hornet as Kato, a role popularized by fellow Hong Kong-ian Bruce Lee.

His boarding, announced by Columbia presidents Doug Belgrad and Matt Tolmach, also gives an inkling to the kind of movie Columbia is looking to make as Chow is known for his martial arts action-meets-Bugs Bunny style. [THR]

So what the hell is the Green Hornet?

Though various incarnations sometimes change details, in most incarnations the Green Hornet is Britt Reid, a newspaper publisher by day who by night goes out in his masked “Green Hornet” identity to fight crime as a vigilante, accompanied by his similarly masked Asian manservant Kato and driving a car, equipped with advanced technology, called “Black Beauty”. The Green Hornet is often portrayed as a fair-to-above average hand-to-hand combatant and is often armed with a gun that sprays knock-out gas (an electric stun weapon called the “hornet’s sting” was added to his arsenal in the TV series). [Wikipedia]

Going comedy with this project was the right call.  Let’s be honest, knockout gas and a manservant? It already sounds like a joke, so if you’re doing a remake you probably want to be in on it. Either that or you have to modernize it to the point that it’s not the Green Hornet anymore.  When people try to do a faithful remakes of stuff that was cool 80 years ago, you get… well, you get something like The Spirit is what you get.  They might as well be making Who’s On First the movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seth Rogen
TAGSBruce LeeGreen HornetKATOSETH ROGENSTEPHEN CHOWThe Spirit

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP