STEPHEN CHOW TO DIRECT GREEN HORNET

Columbia pictures has confirmed that Stephen Chow, director of Kung Fu Hustle and Shaolin Soccer, will direct the upcoming Green Hornet movie. Chow will also star opposite Seth Rogen’s Hornet as Kato, a role popularized by fellow Hong Kong-ian Bruce Lee.

His boarding, announced by Columbia presidents Doug Belgrad and Matt Tolmach, also gives an inkling to the kind of movie Columbia is looking to make as Chow is known for his martial arts action-meets-Bugs Bunny style. [THR]

So what the hell is the Green Hornet?

Though various incarnations sometimes change details, in most incarnations the Green Hornet is Britt Reid, a newspaper publisher by day who by night goes out in his masked “Green Hornet” identity to fight crime as a vigilante, accompanied by his similarly masked Asian manservant Kato and driving a car, equipped with advanced technology, called “Black Beauty”. The Green Hornet is often portrayed as a fair-to-above average hand-to-hand combatant and is often armed with a gun that sprays knock-out gas (an electric stun weapon called the “hornet’s sting” was added to his arsenal in the TV series). [Wikipedia]

Going comedy with this project was the right call. Let’s be honest, knockout gas and a manservant? It already sounds like a joke, so if you’re doing a remake you probably want to be in on it. Either that or you have to modernize it to the point that it’s not the Green Hornet anymore. When people try to do a faithful remakes of stuff that was cool 80 years ago, you get… well, you get something like The Spirit is what you get. They might as well be making Who’s On First the movie.