Meddling Rape Victims Won’t Leave Angelina Alone

Last month brought the news that Angelina Jolie’s permit to shoot her directorial debut in Bosnia had been revoked over concerns that it was about a rape victim falling in love with her rapist. To prove that the rumors weren’t true, Jolie provided a script to Bosnia’s culture minister and her permit was reinstated, but even that hasn’t stopped rape victim groups from calling her “ignorant” in a fresh round of protests. That’s good, refuse to read that script. It’ll probably just be full of more ignorance, but I guess we’ll never know for sure.

“Angelina Jolie’s ignorant attitude towards victims says enough about the scenario and gives us the right to continue having doubts about it,” the Women Victims of War (WVW) association said in a letter published Monday.

“She didn’t come to our dinner party so now we’re justified in hating a script we haven’t read.”

According to the synopsis, the movie is a wartime love story between a Serb guard in a prison camp and a Muslim detainee, his former girlfriend.

Jolie said at the time she wanted to meet the associations that had complained about her film to clear up any misunderstandings, but the meeting never took place. “We have insisted to meet Angelina Jolie since we don’t want to be wrongly presented in the world … Our voices are worthwhile and we should have got much more respect,” the WVW letter said. “Angelina made a big mistake. We feel that she did not act like a real UNHCR ambassador and we believe that she has no more credibility to remain the ambassador,” it concluded. WVW head Bakira Hasecic said Jolie invited the victims to meet her in the Hungarian capital but they refused the invitation. “Crimes were committed here, in Bosnia, and we want to meet her here,” Hasecic told AFP. “We wanted to talk woman to woman. She should have asked after the victims before the shooting to hear our voice.” “As far as we are concerned a love story could not have existed in a camp. Such an interpretation is causing us mental suffering,” she stressed. [AFP]

Silly Bakira, it’s not the filmmaker’s job to ask “what is,” but rather “what if?” They’re a lot like rapists in that way.

[Related viewing: The Rape of Richard Beck]

