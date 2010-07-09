Back by popular demand, it’s the FilmDrunk Frotcast Episode 4. I don’t want to oversell it, but I think this is easily our best episode to date, driven largely by this week’s guest, former porn camera man and comedian extraordinaire Joe King. Again, I don’t want to oversell it, but I thought his first-hand stories from the shady world of low-budget pornography, not to mention his idea for “P*ssy Ninjas,” were pretty epic. Interview starts at 31:15 of the Frotcast.

Other topics include (along with my panel Brendan {not the WWTDD one}, Ben, & Bret):

Singing karaoke with my dad (yeah, weird) and the crowd from the bar in Star Wars, and the weird hippie who tried to sell me baby hats



Pooping my pants on Tuesday and how that made me feel

Why Louie is an awesome show

The Lindsay Lohan case: could we sentence her to do porn?

More Kafka references

Ben’s new biggest fan on iTunes, who called him “an ear-raping gay tyrant.”

The Joe King porn interview (yes, there was a “friendly fire” incident)

The Last Airbender, and why it is the most pointless waste of time in history

Wrap it up with a little MMA talk.

I apologize if we went a little scat and got a bit graphic in this one, but hey, we were talking about pooping your pants and porn, after all. Enjoy, and please, tell your friends.

Download (or stream) Here.

Player here.

*There’s a buzzing sound during the first part of the Joe King interview, which I apologize for, but it does go away after a few minutes