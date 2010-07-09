The FilmDrunk Frotcast Episode 4

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
07.09.10 20 Comments

Back by popular demand, it’s the FilmDrunk Frotcast Episode 4. I don’t want to oversell it, but I think this is easily our best episode to date, driven largely by this week’s guest, former porn camera man and comedian extraordinaire Joe King.  Again, I don’t want to oversell it, but I thought his first-hand stories from the shady world of low-budget pornography, not to mention his idea for “P*ssy Ninjas,” were pretty epic.  Interview starts at 31:15 of the Frotcast.

Other topics include (along with my panel Brendan {not the WWTDD one}, Ben, & Bret):

  • Singing karaoke with my dad (yeah, weird) and the crowd from the bar in Star Wars, and the weird hippie who tried to sell me baby hats
  • Pooping my pants on Tuesday and how that made me feel
  • Why Louie is an awesome show
  • The Lindsay Lohan case: could we sentence her to do porn?
  • More Kafka references
  • Ben’s new biggest fan on iTunes, who called him “an ear-raping gay tyrant.”
  • The Joe King porn interview (yes, there was a “friendly fire” incident)
  • The Last Airbender, and why it is the most pointless waste of time in history
  • Wrap it up with a little MMA talk.

I apologize if we went a little scat and got a bit graphic in this one, but hey, we were talking about pooping your pants and porn, after all.  Enjoy, and please, tell your friends.

Download (or stream) Here.

Player here.

[audio:http://cdn.fd.uproxx.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/Filmdrunk-Episode4.mp3|titles=Filmdrunk-Episode4]

*There’s a buzzing sound during the first part of the Joe King interview, which I apologize for, but it does go away after a few minutes

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTJOE KINGLAST AIRBENDERPODCASTS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP