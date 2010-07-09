Back by popular demand, it’s the FilmDrunk Frotcast Episode 4. I don’t want to oversell it, but I think this is easily our best episode to date, driven largely by this week’s guest, former porn camera man and comedian extraordinaire Joe King. Again, I don’t want to oversell it, but I thought his first-hand stories from the shady world of low-budget pornography, not to mention his idea for “P*ssy Ninjas,” were pretty epic. Interview starts at 31:15 of the Frotcast.
Other topics include (along with my panel Brendan {not the WWTDD one}, Ben, & Bret):
- Singing karaoke with my dad (yeah, weird) and the crowd from the bar in Star Wars, and the weird hippie who tried to sell me baby hats
- Pooping my pants on Tuesday and how that made me feel
- Why Louie is an awesome show
- The Lindsay Lohan case: could we sentence her to do porn?
- More Kafka references
- Ben’s new biggest fan on iTunes, who called him “an ear-raping gay tyrant.”
- The Joe King porn interview (yes, there was a “friendly fire” incident)
- The Last Airbender, and why it is the most pointless waste of time in history
- Wrap it up with a little MMA talk.
I apologize if we went a little scat and got a bit graphic in this one, but hey, we were talking about pooping your pants and porn, after all. Enjoy, and please, tell your friends.
Player here.[audio:http://cdn.fd.uproxx.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/Filmdrunk-Episode4.mp3|titles=Filmdrunk-Episode4]
*There’s a buzzing sound during the first part of the Joe King interview, which I apologize for, but it does go away after a few minutes
Shit, blood, and cum on my hands.
The buzzing during the Joe King interview was Pauly bating. It went away after he finished.
In other news, is Joe King not the greatest name for a comedian ever? For a porn cameraman it’s only so-so.
Vince’s voice makes children pregnant.
Burnsy, that reminds me. I told Vince’s “pedo and child in woods” joke to a buddy recently while we were driving. Specifically while he was driving. I thought I was gonna die.
“Service Dog” gets me hornier than it should.
I apologize if we went a little scat and got a bit graphic in this one, but hey,
we were talking about pooping your pants and porn, after allthis is Filmdrunk and if you don’t like that kind of stuff, what are you doing listening to a podcast attached to a website that regularly jokes about rape vans, you asshole?
Usually I refer to pussy that looks like a 13-year old Mexican boy’s face as “Taylor Lautner”
That Girl Who Kicks Fire at Hornets nonsense has to be playing in the big city if you need a break from kiddie films.
Not that genital warts, chlamydia, airbending, Aasif Mandvi, firebending don’t sit well in a frotcast.
NOOO! Predators was to be His! Curse you, Lince Mangina!!!
Pussy Ninja is a pretty sweet idea, maybe you could get Steven Seagal involved for that unique physiological reaction to sexual arousal thats been missing in porn these days.
This episode was fucking amazing. Laughing like an idiot in a silent office is fun.
Thanks, buddy. Ben broke the microphone doing a spit take, so clearly, we entertained ourselves as well. Anyway, as always, if you like it, tell your friends and spread the shit* around.
*Not literal shit.
*looks at hands* Well what am I supposed to do with this now?
I know what’s on the schedule for tonight…
But after that, I’ll listen to the podcast.
You guys got my ears pregnant. Now buy me some baby beanies..
Shit, I missed last weeks and I don’t want spoilers. Guess I’ll be staying in and drinking while listening to people with friends.
I think Vince should be the only one on the podcast allowed to say “FilmDrunkard.”
In the poop story, if you guys had said “I doubled down on 11 and got a deuce”, I would have sword fealty to you forever.
I would have sworn too.
Vince needs to stop farting into his vuvuzela whilst interviewing others. It’s somewhat distracting.