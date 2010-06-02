The new Captain America Uniform

#Chris Evans
Senior Editor
06.02.10 16 Comments

JoBlo got a look at the concept art for the new Captain America suit a few days ago and now AICN has the pictures (you can see a couple more over there).   As you can see, it’s a good mix of classic superhero and World War II soldier (since much of the movie will be set during WWII).  They lost the head wing ornaments you see in some versions of the costume, but kept the big “A,” which of course stands for “Adulteress.” My only criticism?  Not enough codpiece.  I thought this was America.  The enormous, bulging crotch of the world.

Someone should stuff a burrito down there.

Chris Evans and Joe Johnston bring mediocrity to the masses July 2011

