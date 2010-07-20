Tim Burton’s 3D board game movie

After a long, critically-acclaimed (probably overrated) career, Tim Burton may have recently found an even smashier way to destroy his legacy than the dance scene at the end of Alice in Wonderland. Over the weekend, /Film talked to producer Roy Lee, who’s producing a film adaptation of the Monsterpocalypse board game for Dreamworks. If Lee is to be believed (and Hollywood producers never lie, remember that, ladies), Burton is close to signing on as director. Here’s what Lee told /Film:

John August is writing the screenplay right now, consulting with the game’s creator Matt Wilson (who is also a co-producer)

Tim Burton is developing the project to direct

Being developed as a 3D movie

It could hit theaters by the end of 2012

Will not feature other properties like Voltron

The plot involves giant monsters who attack earth. After the humans fight back, the monsters retreat, but it is quickly discovered that they didn’t leave, but instead burrowed underground and are sending some sort of signal into space. The humans prepare for a possible future attack and developed giant robots that will fight the monsters if and when they return.

Most of the movie is going to be during that battle between the giant robots and the giant monsters.

Tim Burton is developing the look for the monsters with Ken Ralston, four time Academy Award winner who has been involved with the visual effects on films such as Forrest Gump, Death Becomes Her, Back to the Future series, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Cocoon, Dragonslayer, Star Wars trilogy

The monsters and robots are each the size of a very tall building.

The robots are controlled by a crew inside of each one of these robots, and we’ll be seeing the battles from the inside of the bridge and the outside

So the monsters… fight aliens… in a movie for Dreamworks …in 3D. Why, that’s so brilliant I can’t believe they haven’t already made it three or four times already.

