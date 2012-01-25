Tori Black Arrested After Breast Milk Fight

By all accounts, 2011 was a hell of a successful year for adult film actress Tori Black. She kicked off last year by winning the AVN Award for Female Performer of the Year and then closed out 2011 by having her first child. Unfortunately, 2012 is going in the opposite direction as Black (real name: Michelle Chapman) and her child’s father, Lyndell Anderson, were arrested and booked in Las Vegas last Friday night for domestic battery at their hotel.

The fight apparently escalated when Anderson told Black that they didn’t have enough bottled breast milk left to feed their 5-month old son, and it’s totally understandable because I always lose my sh*t when I don’t have breast milk.

The two-time AVN Performer of the Year then claims Lyndell called her an “unfit mother” … and that’s when things got physical. In the report, police say Tori admitting punching Lyndell in the back of the head, but also claimed he shoved her into a wall. According to the report, police reviewed the hotel security tape of the hallway outside the couple’s room and saw Lyndell push Tori “with such violent force that she flies across the hall.” Police say she had bruises on her arms. (Via TMZ with shockingly no caps.)

Black was nominated for yet another AVN Award this year, but she didn’t win. I hope that it wasn’t because she was arrested, as I would hate for her career to start spiraling out of control 5 years before it’s supposed to start spiraling out of control.

In related news, I can’t look at this photo of Dave Attell hosting this year’s AVN Awards and not giggle.

