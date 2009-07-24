MAYOR C-BLOCKER FIRES PORN STAR’S HUSBAND

If you had to guess in which state a town manager was fired because his wife is a porn star, what would it be? C’mon, just guess. I’ll give you a hint, it rhymes with Schmorida.
Fort Myers Beach town council voted 5-0 to fire Scott Janke “without cause” after Mayor Larry Kiker called the Tuesday night meeting. Kiker said he learned that afternoon that Janke’s wife is an adult film star, and the elected officials took the action a few hours later. “We did everything we could not to judge,” Kiker told the paper. “It’s not about him and her. It’s about the town.”
And by “did everything we could not to judge” I mean “called a same-day emergency meeting to fire him.”
Adult Industry News recently reported that Janke’s wife, Anabela Mota Janke, goes by the stage name Jazella Moore.
Hold on, she does porn AND her middle name is “mota“? I think this chick should be mayor.
Kiker said a clause in Janke’s contract permitted the council to fire him with a majority vote. He said he considers the Jankes friends.
“Scott, I’m telling you this as a friend, I’m firing you because I don’t want to be associated with your whore wife.” With friends like him, who needs friends.
Councilman Tom Babcock, responding to residents’ questions, said at a council meeting Wednesday that Janke was fired because his wife’s profession brought an inaccurate image to Fort Myers Beach, according to the News-Press. “When you become a public figure you are held to a different level of scrutiny and ethics,” Babcock said.
Well sure, you wouldn’t want to have an inaccurate public image. I forgot the Fort Myers Beach city motto: “Fort Myers Beach, where no one has ever masturbated before.” (Yeah, they end sentences with prepositions down there). Anyway, you can email Larry Kiker here and Tom Babcock here. I won’t influence your decision on what to send them, but to me they kinda seem like jerkfaces.
