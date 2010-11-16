Trailer: Twilight Director’s ‘Gothic Horror’ Take on Red Riding Hood

At long last, we have the trailer for Red Riding Hood, starring Amanda Seyfried in a “gothic horror reimagining” of Little Red Riding Hood, from the director of Twilight and the writer of Secret Dwarf Hooker. GRRR, WEREWOLVES AND LOVE TRIANGLES! It’s set during my favorite time period, the alternate Middle Ages where hot, smooth-faced young dudes wore lots of hair gel.

Seyfried plays Valerie, a beautiful young woman torn between two men. She is in love with a brooding outsider, Peter (Shiloh Fernandez), but her parents have arranged for her to marry the wealthy Henry (Max Irons). Unwilling to lose each other, Valerie and Peter are planning to run away together when they learn that Valerie’s older sister has been killed by the werewolf that prowls the dark forest surrounding their village. As the death toll rises with each moon, Valerie begins to suspect that the werewolf could be someone she loves. [Apple]

Oh my gosh, you guys, you think the wolf will try to bang the pretty white girl?

I don’t want to jump to conclusions here, but I think the red might be somehow symbolic.