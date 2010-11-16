Trailer: Twilight Director’s ‘Gothic Horror’ Take on Red Riding Hood

At long last, we have the trailer for Red Riding Hood, starring Amanda Seyfried in a “gothic horror reimagining” of Little Red Riding Hood, from the director of Twilight and the writer of Secret Dwarf Hooker. GRRR, WEREWOLVES AND LOVE TRIANGLES! It’s set during my favorite time period, the alternate Middle Ages where hot, smooth-faced young dudes wore lots of hair gel.
Seyfried plays Valerie, a beautiful young woman torn between two men. She is in love with a brooding outsider, Peter (Shiloh Fernandez), but her parents have arranged for her to marry the wealthy Henry (Max Irons). Unwilling to lose each other, Valerie and Peter are planning to run away together when they learn that Valerie’s older sister has been killed by the werewolf that prowls the dark forest surrounding their village. As the death toll rises with each moon, Valerie begins to suspect that the werewolf could be someone she loves. [Apple]
Oh my gosh, you guys, you think the wolf will try to bang the pretty white girl?
I don’t want to jump to conclusions here, but I think the red might be somehow symbolic.
At least Amanda won’t have any trouble keeping an eye on each of her suitors.
“Directed by Catherine Hardwicke” is industry slang for “heartburn, hair gel and hairless wolves”.
You know they meant Peter to be a play on “Peter and the Wolf.” Because Hollywood loves stupid puns.
I was going to make a comment that I really would see this if the guy in the foreground was Col. Tigh. Then I checked IMDB, and it is, so I’m glad I didn’t say that because no bond is more sacred than that which is made pseudo-anonymously in an online comment, and man does this shit look awful.
I didn’t even notice Tigh. That epic drunk badass deserves so much better than this.
Colonel Tigh was black, you guys.
Next you’ll tell me the blonde chick looks like Starbuck LOLZ!
Yep, they’ve gayed it up just like I feared they would.
I read the script and it was really good. Very much along the lines of SLEEPY HOLLOW.
Valerieeeeeee, call on me
Call on meeeeeeeee, Valerie
Come and seeeeeeeeeeeeeee me
I’m the same wolf I used to be
