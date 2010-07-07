Twilight for dudes (and morning links)

Senior Editor
07.06.10 16 Comments

SecretSauce TV remakes Twilight so that it appeals to dudes.  Spoiler alert: it involves lesbians now.

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • Chodin’s strange and enlightening definitive photoshop guide to Taylor Lautner’s abs (on everything): Fact: Taylor Lautner’s Abs Make Everything Better. |Uproxx|
  • Everything you wanted to know about the word “f*ggot” from the poker scene in Louie. |WarmingGlow|
  • San Diego zoo doing some Jurassic Park cloning type sh*t on extinct animals. |GammaSquad|
  • Punté’s live coverage of the World Series of Poker. |WithLeather|
  • The inner monologue of Lebron James deciding which team to sign with. |HolyTaco|
  • Back From the Dead: Shows We Want Revived. |TVSquad|
  • 15 Crazy People In Public Places. |CollegeHumor|
  • Are you f*cking serious right now, American Apparel? |AmericanApparel|
  • Female sports star wardrobe malfunctions. |Guyism|
  • Adult actress Bobbi Eden promises, um, “BJs” for all her Twitter followers if the Oranje win the World Cup. |Deadspin|
  • An Upper Michigan couple claims to have photos of John Stamos with strippers and cocaine. |Fark|
  • This cat is RACIST! |Urlesque|
  • The Predator history of the world. |ScreenJunkies|

And now, the best Mo’Nique gif so far:

[via ONTD]

Around The Web

TAGSDAILY CIRCLE JERKSECRET SAUCE TV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP