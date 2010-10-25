Uwe Boll films a fat chick, Clint Howard

Fresh off his awesome-looking Auschwitz movie, which in turn followed quickly on the heels of his brilliant-looking Darfur movie with a misspelled trailer starring Billy Zane (side note: it’s almost as if he’s not taking much time on these), Uwe Boll is going back to intentional comedy with Blubberella. It’s about a fat superhero and co-stars Clint Howard, much like my bizarro-world sex fantasies. Twitch discovered the project in the American Film Market listings:
…by my count at least his third directorial effort of the year along with Bloodrayne: The Third Reich and Auschwitz. This one? Horror comedy Blubberella. The pitch?
The first female fat superhero … She will kick major ass – with her major ass …
All the BLOODRAYNE fans will love that movie!
All the Bloodrayne fans? Why stop there, why not every dyslexic eskimo in Green Bay?
—
Bear with me on this but I actually think that this is the sort of film that plays to Boll’s strengths. When his stuff doesn’t work it is almost always – at least in part – because it takes itself far too seriously but when he plays for comedy – see Postal – it turns out that the guy’s actually got really good timing and a screw you mentality that leads to some solid laughs. [Twitch]
I put that in there as a counter point, because I saw Postal and I thought it looked like what it was: an attempt at comedy by someone who seems borderline autistic. Unless you think “over the top” = “automatically funny” (and I mean that in the Dinner for Schmucks sense and not in the Jackass sense), it’s f*cking unwatchable. It’s generally a bad sign when the best part of your movie is Dave Foley’s flaccid c*ck.
...Generally.
This looks better than Evi Quaid’s German stuff.
So Clint Howard can make a movie with a guy who’s last two movies are Auschwitz -and the trailer for that speaks for itself -and Bloodrayne: The Third Reich, which I assume is a documentary about Eva Braun’s menstrual cycle, but his brother Ron can’t make a movie where somebody says “gay” in the trailer without people getting offended at Ron.
its the fat chick from Scrubs… guess she didn’t take Kelso’s advice
To be fair, it looks like she does need quite a bit of Lebensraum.
She’s annexing the Salad Bar by the spring…
Too much ‘tung”, not enough “ach”…
@Morton… to be fair, most people just think Clint Howard is an Ensor painting
Arôn in za dâku? Really, Japan?
Anyways, anyone who casts Tara Reid as an Anthropologist gets my undying loyalty. Uwe Boll is a genius.
Thank God it’s not about that bitch Blabarella. That ho tell everyone!
When Lince, Chod, and Dubs pump steel naked with their dicks tucked in, they like to call it “Barbell-ella”.
*Patrick Bateman flex*
The Japanese are super excited for this movie. The crew of the Sea Shepard, not so much.