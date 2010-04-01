Win Tickets to see Birdemic tomorrow in NYC

FilmDrunk is proud to sponsor encore screenings of James Nguyen’s Birdemic: Shock and Terror, at the IFC center in New York tomorrow night and Saturday. Come see the film Chodin called, “Like taking an egg yolk sh*t in a pair of scuba goggles and then wearing it around for an hour and a half,” and bring your coat hanger, provided that won’t bring back any painful memories for you.

Because we’re such a big, big deal, the Birdemic folks have given me two Birdemic t-shirts and a pair of tickets to tomorrow night’s screening to give away. So if you live in the NYC area and you want to see an awesome movie about CGI birds that sh*t fireballs, email me. First person to email me gets it. And don’t email me unless you can make it to the screening, pretty please. *bats eyelashes, queefs*

UPDATE: CONTEST CLOSED. Congrats to the winner. Otherwise, stay tuned today and tomorrow because we’ll be doing another one soon.