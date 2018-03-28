Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phonte Coleman continues to be one of the most influential rappers in the game. Way back in 2011, he cast his mom to rap an absent Evidence’s verse in the video for his Charity Starts At Home single “Life Of Kings.” Now, Atlanta trap king 2 Chainz borrows the concept and expands it for the self-directed video to his single “Proud,” recruiting his, Offset‘s, and YG‘s moms to rap and flex alongside their famous, lyrically-inclined offspring.

“Me and mama used to trap out the same house,” Chainz boasts, in what might be the most off the wall lyrical flex of the year so far. Since the theme of the song is making his mother proud, what better way for him to illustrate her gratification at her son’s success than to stunt along with him while lip-syncing his verse? Of course, Offset and YG’s proud parents make their own appearances, adopting their sons’ signature styles, with YG’s mom draped in all red complete with a bandana tied around her neck and Offset’s mom rocking a chunky gold chain while counting up loot in the trap house.

“Proud” is the first single from the surprise EP Chainz dropped earlier this year, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. The EP precedes 2 Chainz upcoming follow-up to his 2017 album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Rap Or Go To The League. Rap Or Go To The League is due later this year, with its release date TBA.