21 Savage puts Insta-fakes on blast in his latest video from I Am > I Was. In “Ball W/o You,” 21’s old girlfriend shoots filtered, sunny snaps from the club, while hiding the less desirable portions of her life from her social media followers. Meanwhile, Savage himself is chilling, since he’s already got a new girl and a big house to ball in, as the recently dismissed lady love continues to update her timeline, portraying a trumped-up existence that she just doesn’t live.

It looks like 21 Savage’s rollout for his latest album is back to normal after being derailed in February by his ICE arrest for overstaying his visa as a teen. Since then, he’s laid low as he prepares his defense to fight the charges against him and stay in the US close to his children, but it appears he isn’t ready to give up on his album promotion, deciding to push out another video while he’s still here.

Ironically, the issues he’s currently having may actually stem from his prior single off I Am, “A Lot,” on which he added an extra verse calling out the current administration’s seemingly racist immigration policies, which have included keeping small children separated from their parents in tiny cages. 21’s lawyers pointed out the peculiar timing of the arrest just after he released the updated version of the single, since he’d previously applied for a new visa with no progress from authorities. Whether or not ICE took offense to the new lyrics on “A Lot,” there’s little for them to take issue with on “Ball W/o You” — unless they too have been fronting for ‘gram.