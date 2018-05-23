Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No one knows you like your exes. They have to put up with all your baggage and they see you in your private moments when your guard is down and your public persona has been placed on the shelf for the night. This holds true for everyone, including celebrities — including Kanye West. Which is probably why Youtube talk show The Fallen State wanted to ask Kanye’s ex Amber Rose for some insight into his strange relationship with Donald Trump. You can check out the full interview above, queued to the discussion in question.

She doesn’t hold anything back, including the not-so-surprising connection she noticed when the latter first announced his intention to run for president. “When I first seen Trump on the podium and running for president, I was like, ‘Oh my god that is Kanye in a white man’s body,’” Rose says. “I really felt like they have the same personality, like completely the same personality.”

Of their growing bond, she posits that “Kanye met with Trump and Trump said, ‘Look, I seen these people and I knew they were going to vote for me and I used them to get elected and I can’t tell nobody that ’cause I wanna get a second term, but now that I’m in office, I really want to make a change.” She further guesses that each of the outspoken figures have found themselves in over their heads. “Now Kanye can’t snitch on him, he can’t snitch on himself, so maybe he’s thinking of the greater good of what Trump can do for the country. That’s what I’m assuming.”

She doesn’t mince words in calling Kanye’s stubborn loyalty to Trump a mistake, as she still believes that the president is a “sexual predator” and hopes wife Melania divorces him to become an activist, much like Amber herself, who has campaigned for acceptance of women’s sexuality.