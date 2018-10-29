Anderson Paak And Kendrick Lamar Share Their Funky, Action-Packed ‘Tints’ Video

10.29.18 2 hours ago

It’s a great time to be an Anderson .Paak fan: He recently confirmed that his highly anticipated Oxnard album is on the way in just a few weeks, and before that, he shared “Tints,” a delightfully funky collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. A video for the song was released as an Apple Music exclusive a few days ago, but now the clip is available to watch on YouTube. Like the song itself, the video is an adventure, featuring everything from bloody people in car trunks to .Paak playing a geeky dad, and even a Dr. Dre appearance.

He also recently shared the tracklist for Oxnard, and it’s packed with fun features: Aside from Lamar, the record includes contributions from Dr. Dre, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole, and some others.

Watch the “Tints” video above, and find the Oxnard tracklist below.

1. “The Chase” (feat. Kadhja Bonet)
2. “Headlow” (feat. Norelle)
3. “Tints” (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
4. “Who R U?”
5. “Six Summers”
6. “Saviers Road”
7. “Smile/Petty”
8. “Mansa Musa” (feat. Dr. Dre and Cocoa Sarai)
9. “Brother’s Keeper” (feat. Pusha T)
10. “Anywhere” (feat. Snoop Dogg, The Last Artful, Dodgr)
11. “Trippy” (feat. J. Cole)
12. “Cheers” (feat. Q Tip)
13. “Sweet Chick” (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid) (Bonus Track)
14. “Left to Right” (Bonus Track)

Oxnard is out 11/16 via Aftermath Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSAnderson .PaakKendrick LamarOXNARDtints

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 53 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP