Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a great time to be an Anderson .Paak fan: He recently confirmed that his highly anticipated Oxnard album is on the way in just a few weeks, and before that, he shared “Tints,” a delightfully funky collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. A video for the song was released as an Apple Music exclusive a few days ago, but now the clip is available to watch on YouTube. Like the song itself, the video is an adventure, featuring everything from bloody people in car trunks to .Paak playing a geeky dad, and even a Dr. Dre appearance.

He also recently shared the tracklist for Oxnard, and it’s packed with fun features: Aside from Lamar, the record includes contributions from Dr. Dre, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole, and some others.

Watch the “Tints” video above, and find the Oxnard tracklist below.

1. “The Chase” (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

2. “Headlow” (feat. Norelle)

3. “Tints” (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

4. “Who R U?”

5. “Six Summers”

6. “Saviers Road”

7. “Smile/Petty”

8. “Mansa Musa” (feat. Dr. Dre and Cocoa Sarai)

9. “Brother’s Keeper” (feat. Pusha T)

10. “Anywhere” (feat. Snoop Dogg, The Last Artful, Dodgr)

11. “Trippy” (feat. J. Cole)

12. “Cheers” (feat. Q Tip)

13. “Sweet Chick” (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid) (Bonus Track)

14. “Left to Right” (Bonus Track)

Oxnard is out 11/16 via Aftermath Entertainment. Pre-order it here.